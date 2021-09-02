Third jab on the horizon? GGDs ready for a possible third vaccination shot

Dutch GGDs are locked and loaded to administer a possible third shot of the coronavirus vaccine as soon as the government gives the green light. 🚦

The cabinet’s decision on whether fully vaccinated people should receive the booster shot can be made as soon as the end of September, according to NU.nl, based on recommendations from the OMT and the Health Council — sleeves up! 💉

The update comes in light of the closure of major vaccination sites in Rotterdam, Utrecht, Amersfoort, and Houten after a predicted decrease in vaccination appointments after most people received both of their jabs by now. The staff of the closed locations were strategically reassigned to work in regions with lower vaccination coverage.

Too many uncertainties

More than 22 million vaccine doses have been administered in the Netherlands according to the latest Coronavirus Dashboard numbers, with a goal to reach a vaccination rate of over 85%. 💪

So far, the booster third dose of the coronavirus vaccine is planned on being administered in some countries. Countries are taking different approaches, such as priority-based injections in Turkey where only the elderly may be re-injected.

But the GGDs’ umbrella organization, GGD GHOR, does not want to assume any future scenarios in regards to the vaccination program in the Netherlands. 🔮 “The focus is on the present” explains a GGD GHOR spokesperson.

Feature Image: melis82/Depositphotos