This heatwave will bring soaring temps, but less sweaty nights

One of the worst parts of a heat wave is, of course, the sleepless nights drenched in sweat. But this heatwave, you’re in luck (kind of).

The temperatures might be skyrocketing during the day for the next week, but the nights will be (strangely) cool, writes Weerplaza.

Low humidity

You know that old dad-saying that goes, “it’s not the heat that gets you, it’s the humidity”?

It’s true for sure, so you’ll pleased to know that the humidity will be rather low (as opposed to July, oof), at least for the first part of this week.

It all has to do with the direction the wind comes from: if it comes from the sticky, tropical south, it’ll be more humid than if it comes from other places (which is the case at the moment).

Prepare for cold (ish) nights

The wind situation is what gives us the strangely cold nights at the beginning of this week.

As the wind for the first few days comes from anywhere but the south of Europe, we should be prepared for night temperatures of as low as 15 degrees Celsius, brrrr! 🥶 😉

Buuut the blessing of warm days and cool nights won’t last for the entire heat wave, as that southern wind is likely to sweep over us towards the end of the week.

And either way, a heatwave is a heatwave, so it’ll be hooooot (and very, very dry) no matter how chill the nights are.

How do you get through the heatwave? Tell us your best tips in the comments below!