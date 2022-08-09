This heatwave will bring soaring temps, but less sweaty nights

NewsWeather
Juni Moltubak
Juni Moltubak
photo-of-gay-couplestanding-on-beach-with-sunset-behind-them
Image: Freepik https://www.freepik.com/premium-photo/silhouette-photo-gay-couple-standing-together-beach_4625910.htm#page=10&query=heatwave&position=5&from_view=search

One of the worst parts of a heat wave is, of course, the sleepless nights drenched in sweat. But this heatwave, you’re in luck (kind of).

The temperatures might be skyrocketing during the day for the next week, but the nights will be (strangely) cool, writes Weerplaza.

Low humidity

You know that old dad-saying that goes, “it’s not the heat that gets you, it’s the humidity”?

It’s true for sure, so you’ll pleased to know that the humidity will be rather low (as opposed to July, oof), at least for the first part of this week.

It all has to do with the direction the wind comes from: if it comes from the sticky, tropical south, it’ll be more humid than if it comes from other places (which is the case at the moment).

Prepare for cold (ish) nights

The wind situation is what gives us the strangely cold nights at the beginning of this week.

As the wind for the first few days comes from anywhere but the south of Europe, we should be prepared for night temperatures of as low as 15 degrees Celsius, brrrr! 🥶 😉

Buuut the blessing of warm days and cool nights won’t last for the entire heat wave, as that southern wind is likely to sweep over us towards the end of the week.

And either way, a heatwave is a heatwave, so it’ll be hooooot (and very, very dry) no matter how chill the nights are.

How do you get through the heatwave? Tell us your best tips in the comments below!

Feature Image:Freepik
Previous articleHat glued to pigeon in Amsterdam: animal rights groups furious
Next articleNée! Free parcel delivery at risk as PostNL forced to jack up prices
Juni Moltubak
Juni Moltubak
Juni moved to the Netherlands after realizing how expensive tuition fees in the UK are, and never regretted her choice of studying in The Hague. After three years of Political Science, she is ready for a new adventure — an internship at DutchReview! When you don’t see her typing on her laptop she can be found strolling around Haagse Bos or sitting in her lovely garden scrolling through interior design TikToks.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Economy

It’s official: Amsterdam is completely overloaded with tourists

It's hard to walk around Amsterdam without running into a few — or a few thousand — tourists. So it's...
Juni Moltubak -

Latest posts

Spotting Dutch birds: a bird expedition from your own home

Vlad Moca-Grama - 0
Something that has always been there, but which you might not have noticed so strongly until now, are the many birds that are always...

7 ways to learn Dutch fast and easy: our best tips to learn Nederlands in life

Emma Brown - 1
Wanna learn Dutch but you're not sure where to start? Then you're in luck! Whether you're looking to move to the Netherlands or you pitched...

It’s official: Amsterdam is completely overloaded with tourists

Juni Moltubak - 0
It's hard to walk around Amsterdam without running into a few — or a few thousand — tourists. So it's no surprise to hear...

It's happening

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X