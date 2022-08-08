Not over yet: first heatwave of the year brings tropical temperatures to the Netherlands

NewsWeather
Juni Moltubak
Juni Moltubak
photo-of-woman-in-heatwave
Image: Depositphotos https://no.depositphotos.com/202381954/stock-photo-young-woman-refreshing-front-cooling.html

If you thought the arrival of August meant summer is on its way out, think again. For the first time this year, a heatwave will dominate the lowlands.

The high temps will last pretty much all week, so grab your sunscreen and stock up on popsicles — it’s about to get hot, hot, hot! 🔥

First of the year

“But it’s already been hot af”, we hear you say, “why do people keep saying this is the first heatwave of the year?”

We get that it’s confusing, especially considering the intensely hot conditions we had here in July.

But still, it’s only officially considered a heat wave if it’s 25 degrees or more for over five days in a row, and at least three of those days are over 30 degrees. That’s a first for this year, and we’re in for quite a tropical ride.

A chill start and a hot end

Today, Monday, will start off relatively cool. It’ll be around 24 degrees in most places in the country, a level most Dutchies are able to handle relatively well.

Tomorrow will be significantly hotter, and then it’s all uphill (on the thermometer) from there.

Monday, August 8: 🌤 24℃

Tuesday, August 9: ☀️ 26℃

Wednesday, August 10: ☀️ 29℃

Thursday, August 11: ☀️ 31℃

Friday, August 12: ☀️ 31℃

Saturday, August 13: ☀️ 31℃

Sunday, August 14: ☀️ 32℃

Not all happy news

While a heatwave means beach days, biertjes in the park, and a real chance of getting that last summer tan, not everyone’s happy with the weather news.

For starters, Dutch people are terrible at dealing with hot weather (there’s not an air conditioning unit in sight), so get ready to hear them complain about the weather even more than usual this week.

On a more serious note, the Netherlands is currently in a state of drought level 2, and the coming week is not going to make it any better. Farmers struggle to deal with the crispy-dry weather, and the water shortage is still omnipresent.

Buckle down the hatches, refill your ice tray, and make a plan to deal with the hot weather: it’s getting hot in here!

What are you doing to survive the heat? Tell us in the comments below!

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous articleThese are the 8 best international bookstores in the Netherlands
Next articleShooting stars will rain down on the Netherlands this week
Juni Moltubak
Juni Moltubak
Juni moved to the Netherlands after realizing how expensive tuition fees in the UK are, and never regretted her choice of studying in The Hague. After three years of Political Science, she is ready for a new adventure — an internship at DutchReview! When you don’t see her typing on her laptop she can be found strolling around Haagse Bos or sitting in her lovely garden scrolling through interior design TikToks.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Environment

Shooting stars will rain down on the Netherlands this week

Vincent van Gogh's "Starry Night" is coming to life: this week, stargazers in the Netherlands will be stoked to see...
Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭 -

Latest posts

Shooting stars will rain down on the Netherlands this week

Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭 - 0
Vincent van Gogh's "Starry Night" is coming to life: this week, stargazers in the Netherlands will be stoked to see a stack of shooting...

These are the 8 best international bookstores in the Netherlands

Amanda Steck - 3
There's nothing cosier than staying inside on a cold day with a cup of tea while reading a book. ✨ But how do you...

Dutch Quirk #7: Send a Tikkie for virtually nothing

Gaelle Salem - 0
A home-cooked dinner for €15, a coffee for €3, or a pack of potato chips for €0.70 — the Dutch will send a Tikkie...

It's happening

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X