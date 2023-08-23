🚀 New feature alert! Find the best businesses for internationals on DutchReview's Business Directory

THOUSANDS of e-bikes are stolen in the Netherlands each month: here’s how to protect yours

NewsCrimePolitics & Society
Ellen Ranebo
Ellen Ranebo
Last updated
1 minute read
young-adult-using-sustainable-e-bike-Upway-netherlands
Image: Freepik https://www.freepik.com/free-photo/young-adult-using-sustainable-mobility_21809662.htm#&position=1&from_view=undefined

Forget “hide your kids, hide your wife” — hide that expensive e-bike. Upwards of 100,000 bikes are stolen annually, and lately thieves are targeting more and more two-wheelers of the electric variety.

The politie are warning civilians that gangs who steal bicycles (often with the intent of crossing them over the border to Eastern Europe) are “getting smarter”, Hart van Nederland reports.

The hype surrounding e-bikes has expanded beyond the Netherlands, and now other countries are demanding more of them. That is why the Netherlands (which, in case you didn’t know, has bikes) recently became an international bike burglar’s dream for snatching them up.

Method to the madness

One innovative bike-stealing tactic that hasn’t gone unnoticed by the police is the tendency to use fake frame numbers.

This involves slapping a new sticker (purchased from some kind of online black market) on top of the e-bike’s original serial number plate to prevent getting caught. Some even go the extra mile and forge loading papers for their stolen bikes.

READ MORE | Take it from a former thief: this is how you can prevent your bike from being stolen

Many gangs are also using large transportation trucks, and cleverly changing their storage locations on a regular basis, which Politie.nl says makes them even more difficult to pin down.

Not only that, but for any seasoned bike thief, opening a lock with “special equipment” can be done within seconds and is essentially “child’s play”, explains René Middag, the police’s Mobile Banditism project leader.

How to make your bike steal-proof

Unless you want your bike to be ripe for the picking, it’s recommended that you use an additional external lock, attached to a fence or a post, in order to ward those bike swindlers away.

@scotch_soda If you like it then you better put a lock on it. 🚲🔐 #scotchandsoda #biking #amsterdam #lifehack #lock ♬ original sound – Scotch_soda

The police also advise that people register their bikes at Stop Heling, so you can suss out whether or not a bike has been stolen.

The problem is that not enough e-bike owners take note of their frame numbers, so even if a bike is retrieved, it often has too little information to make its way back home.

What are you doing to secure the safety of your e-bike? Let us know in the comments below!

 

Feature Image:Freepik
Previous article
What your favourite Dutch mode of transport says about you
Next article
Good for sellers, bad for buyers: Dutch house prices go up for the first time in months
Ellen Ranebo
Ellen Ranebo
As someone half Swedish and half Irish who has lived in the Netherlands, the UK, and attended an American School, Ellen is a cocktail of various nationalities. Having had her fair share of bike accidents, near-death experiences involving canals, and miscommunications while living here (Swedish and Dutch have deceptively similar words with very different meanings), she hopes to have (and document) plenty more in future.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Economy

Dutch petrol prices are about to go through the roof (again!)

Hang on to your wallets, folks. Dutchies are already cashing out lots of money on petrol compared to other countries...
Naomi Lamaury -

Latest posts

17 fabulous things to do in Delft in 2023

Juni Moltubak - 0
Despite its small size, there is absolutely no shortage of things to do in Delft. Nicely nestled within the Randstad, this super-Dutch city is...

Dutch petrol prices are about to go through the roof (again!)

Naomi Lamaury - 0
Hang on to your wallets, folks. Dutchies are already cashing out lots of money on petrol compared to other countries — but it's about...

Peace and quiet: Corendon introduces child-free area on flights from NL to Curaçao

Ellen Ranebo - 0
Tired of hearing blubbering babies and toddler tantrums when you're trapped on a 10-hour flight? The airline Corendon has a solution: a "child-free zone"...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work with us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

© 2023 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.