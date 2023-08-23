Good for sellers, bad for buyers: Dutch house prices go up for the first time in months

After months of falling, the prices owner-occupied homes in the Netherlands are now increasing. Not only that, but houses have been selling faster and at higher prices since July.

We all know about the housing crisis at this point, and the Netherlands doesn’t have much to be proud of in that context.

There’s been an upward trend in housing prices since all the way back in 2013. Although they did lower slightly in August 2022, they’ve now been going back up since June 2023, according to Het Parool.

Good and bad news

Before we get ahead of ourselves, let’s take it one step at a time.

This gentle rise doesn’t mean house prices are skyrocketing to the moon (yet) — we’re only talking about a lighthearted bump that might just make sellers crack a smile.

For potential buyers, it’s a reminder that the Dutch housing market loves to keep us guessing. It’s a game that, to be honest, we don’t really like to play.

Fewer houses are being sold overall

Of course, higher prices for homes mean fewer people can afford them. So it comes as no surprise that fewer and fewer homes are actually sold.

If you want to get into the nitty-gritty, we’ve got some numbers for you:

In July 2023, there was more than a 9% decrease in homes sold (compared to last year).

In the first half of 2023, 7% fewer homes were sold than in the first part of 2022.

In July 2023, the price of a home was more than 88% higher then in June 2013!

One of my coworkers said she started out working as a janitor and she was able to buy a house all while being a janitor, while in this day and age many of us have degrees and are struggling to make rent…I really have to ask, have things gotten better?? — MissBeenThereDoneThat💁🏿‍♀️🧜🏿‍♀️ (@DRealNikkiM) August 14, 2023

So it’s kind of a lose-lose for both sides: Buyers can’t afford houses, sellers aren’t selling houses. And in true Dutch housing crisis fashion, no one really knows what will happen next.

