Three Dutch people die following major car accident in Germany

A third Dutch person has died following a serious car accident that occurred in Düsseldorf, Germany, on Saturday morning.

Initially, the incident claimed the life of the 60-year-old driver, who was killed instantly when the vehicle crashed. A 53-year-old male passenger later died in hospital after receiving medical care.

The third victim was a 53-year-old woman who passed away in the hospital due to critical injuries received during the crash.

The accident

The victims’ car veered off a roundabout in the north of Düsseldorf, around 50 kilometres from the Dutch border.

According to the NOS, there are suspicions that the driver was dealing with a medical emergency, although this has not been confirmed by authorities.

The flying debris from the car crash struck a nearby bus stop, where a 54-year-old man was sitting. He was taken to the hospital for serious injuries.

Want the latest Dutch news to come zooming through the internet to your inbox? Dat kan! Subscribe to DutchReview’s weekly roundup 📮