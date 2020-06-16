Cuddle up with some tea and a blanket this evening, as the true Dutch summer weather is here.

Heavy rain and thunderstorms are blanketing most of the Randstad, following quite fair weather over Monday and the weekend. Weerplaza has given a Code Yellow warning for the Randstad area this evening.

The bad weather is expected to continue tomorrow and perhaps also into Thursday, with bouts of heavy rain expected both days. The temperatures are still pretty mild: today, Wednesday and Thursday are each quite warm, between 18 and 20 degrees most of the day.

Did the thunderstorm disrupt your plans? Let us know in the comments below.

Feature Image: BenniLayne/Pixabay