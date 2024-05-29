Even more thunder, hail and rain forecast for the NL (and we’re just done)

Give us a break 😭

Grey-stormy-clouds-brewing-across-Dutch-beach
Good morning! *Wrings out soaking wet hair* It’s going to rain even more! *Cries, but the tears blend with an already rain-bashed face.*

With June right around the corner, you’d hope our rain jackets would have some time to actually dry, but this won’t be the case for the coming days in the Netherlands.

In fact, you should keep them handy and avoid tall trees, because not only are rain and hail forecast, but thunder and lightning too.

Don’t even bother styling your hair today

Many people will be left with the classic “wet dog” hairstyle today, as rain is forecast from the morning onwards, according to NU.nl.

Really adding to the look will be strong winds, especially for those of us living in coastal areas.

If you didn’t get soaked on your morning commute, don’t worry. You can simply nip outside during lunch to enjoy even heavier showers and a chance of thunder and hail.

Thankfully, this afternoon our rain coats will be given the occasional chance to remember what it was like to feel dry, with showers set to decrease in the afternoon and evening.

Thursday and Friday look much the same

If you start to miss the sensation of rain smacking your face, you can rest easy, there’s plenty more of it to come! (Summer? Don’t know her.)

READ MORE | 27 ways to thrive in the gloomy Dutch weather

Thursday will bring consistent rain showers throughout the day, and Friday will spice things up by adding the occasional thunderstorm to the mix.

