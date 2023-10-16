27 ways to thrive in the gloomy Dutch weather

Dutch weather can get us down sometimes. As soon as it gets gloomy (like 99% of the time in the Netherlands), our mood can dip.

The most important advice is to stay busy — especially in the winter when the weather is constantly bad. But what should you be doing?

Here are 27 ideas for activities to keep you busy and entertained — even in the worst Dutch weather.

1. Find local concerts in your city (big or small)

It doesn’t have to be a big, expensive Taylor Swift concert (although we also highly recommend that). Instead, head to see local bands playing in music bars in your city or a smaller artist performing in an intimate venue.

There’s nothing like singing at the top of your lungs in a room full of strangers. Image: Julia Moritz

It’s a great way to find new local musicians, get out of the house, have a new experience every night, and hang out with your friends (or make new ones).

2. Try an indoor sport

Bouldering, bowling, go-karting, you name it! These sports will keep you active and get some adrenaline going — all while you’re out of the rain and surrounded by heaters.

When was the last time you went bowling? Image: Depositphotos

Gather your friends, get creative, and find a way to get moving while staying warm.

3. Host weekly hangouts with your friends

This can be whatever you choose, but there is only one rule: See. Your. Friends. What better way to beat the rainy-day blues than having a good old-fashioned hangout?

The Dutch do cosy dinners so well. Image: Depositphotos

Whether it’s a weekly movie night, a rotating dinner with a theme, or a game night, having a regular plan is a sure way to get some good vibes.

4. Go to a pool bar

“I can’t play pool, I can’t aim, my hand-eye coordination is awful.” We get it. We were the same.

Don’t worry; this writer did make the winning shot. Image: Image: Julia Moritz

But this rainy day activity is so fun regardless of all that. You can go with one person or a whole group, and your friends can teach you (bonus: it’s a charming date idea).

5. Go axe-throwing

Maybe this is a bit niche, but trust us, it’s so fun. Get in touch with that primal, primitive, caveperson side of you and give your brain the satisfaction of going, “Aim, throw, win.”

There’s nothing like getting in touch with that primitive side. Image: Depositphotos

Truly an underrated activity, and you’ll walk away feeling like the coolest, toughest person in the world after hurling axes at a wall.

6. Make your house extra cosy

Homebodies, don’t worry, we’re thinking of you too. The truth is, there’s no point in wishing it was summer in the middle of winter.

When was the last time you built a blanket fort? Image: Depositphotos

So lean into it with some candles, some fairy lights, and bring your duvet to the sofa. Make some warm tea and hot chocolate, wear fluffy socks, and enjoy it. You could even build a blanket fort.

7. Visit an arcade

If you want to go outside but don’t want to be super active, head to an arcade! This wasn’t just cool 40 years ago; it’s still fun!

Get your eyes tired from a different kind of blue light for once. Image: Depositphotos

Whether you want to tear up the dance floor with Dance Dance Revolution or shoot some zombies, there’s something for everyone.

8. Go to an escape room

Calling all mystery book lovers, riddle solvers, and adventure seekers! This one’s for you.

There’s nothing better than an escape room to escape your rainy-day thoughts. Bring your friends and figure out who’s the best at solving puzzles.

9. Have a spa day

Why not treat yourself? Get a massage, wear a fluffy robe, and sit in a sauna to escape the cold.

Who said you had to leave your house to have a spa day? Image: Depositphotos

Okay, maybe a fancy spa day isn’t in your budget. Geen probleem, do an at-home spa!! Enjoy a hot shower with a body scrub and a nice-smelling shampoo, lather on a face mask, paint your nails, and light some scented candles.

READ MORE | What to do when it’s raining: the ultimate guide to Amsterdam indoors

(Bonus points if you live with someone who you can convince to give you a massage).

10. Go ice-skating

Of course, you have to go ice skating! It’s the quintessential winter activity. Find an ice-skating rink in or near your city and live that winter wonderland dream!

There’s no quintessential winter activity like ice skating. Image: Freepik

If you’re lucky, you might even find some frozen canals around you!

11. Visit a museum or art gallery

Modern art, Renaissance, or a local designer — viewing any of these can be a fun way to spend your day away from the bad weather.

The Rijksmuseum is so massive that it’ll fill your entire day. Image: Depositphotos

Also, staring at old paintings and reading the little cards next to them will make you feel cultured and smart — and we could all use a bit of that.

12. Have “remote work dates” with a friend

Maybe you can’t quite escape the workday and do all these fun activities, but you still want to socialise. Kill two birds with one stone and plan a home office day with a friend!

You’ll feel like one of those YouTube girls who have their lives together. Image: Depositphotos

Meet up at one of your houses or a cute café. This is especially nice if you work remotely and miss some social interaction.

13. Join a class to learn something new

Maybe your brain has started rotting from doing little more than the bare minimum. Time for you to expand your brain!

Imagine eating cereal from a bowl you made. Image: Freepik

Pottery, painting, drawing, cooking, whatever you like, find a class in your town and go all in. It’ll hold you accountable for leaving the house and introduce you to some new people.

14. Plan a weekend away with friends or family

Okay, maybe sometimes there’s just nothing to do about it, and the weather sucks. That’s when you get out if you can.

Hop in a car, bus, or train, and spend three days somewhere in the south of Europe with better weather. No shame in getting some escape from the gloom and hitting the “reset” button in your brain!

15. Get a big, cosy, waterproof, warm coat

If you have to leave the house and weather the storm (pun intended), make sure to have the right armour (made up of goose feathers and impermeable material!)

snoopy in a big puffy coat pic.twitter.com/XDGiOjniw0 — alex ! (@gloompool) November 29, 2021

Trust us: when it’s lashing cold hail onto you while you bike, you’ll be happy to have something to protect you.

16. Call all of your friends until one of them picks up

Sometimes, it’s just too miserable to go outside. We get it. But if you’re feeling a bit lonely or just want some chat — that’s when you call someone!

Call those friends you haven’t talked to in a while for a random catchup! Image: Depositphotos

There are even handy websites that let you stream movies at the same time as someone in another country. Virtual movie night, anyone?

17. Start a workout challenge or class

Want to take a class, but not an artsy person? Geen probleem! Take up boxing, karate, dancing, or yoga. You’ll get moving and maybe meet some new people!

Suddenly, yoga doesn’t look that bad. Image: Depositphotos

And if you’re not feeling up for a whole class, go for an at-home challenge. Check out something on YouTube or Google, or challenge yourself to work out every day for a week or a month.

18. Start pet-sitting

It’s truly underrated what a little furry friend can do. Whether it’s a hyperactive puppy or a wise old cat, their fluffy little ears will definitely bring some light back into your life.

How could you ever turn down an offer like this? Image: Depositphotos

And what’s better than getting paid to hang out with these little (or big) guys? Surely, someone near you needs someone to watch their cat, dog, hamster, bunny, turtle, gerbil, or fish for a weekend while they’re away.

19. Actually go to your work’s borrel

Look, we know. Not everyone has a super lovely, friendly, welcoming work environment. But hopefully, you have at least one coworker you can latch onto while you sip some beers.

The Dutchies are definitely on to something with this borrel culture. Image: Depositphotos

Best case scenario, everyone you work with is nice, and you find out their real-world, outside-of-work personalities. Plus, there’s a good chance of a free biertje. 🍻

20. Get really into drinking tea or hot chocolate

This one just makes sense, doesn’t it? It’s chilly out; you’ve got your fluffy socks on, a blanket, and a movie. What’s missing? A nice, warm beverage in a cute little cup.

Maybe this can be the year that you perfect tea or hot chocolate. You find the best cocoa in town, with the perfect type of milk, add in some whipped cream and maybe even some marshmallows if you’re feeling crazy. There’s no judgment here!

21. Sleep and eat more

Maybe this is controversial. But trust us, it’s especially important in the colder months. Your body needs more fuel at this time because it uses so much energy to keep you warm. So, if you find yourself hungrier and sleepier, nap away! 🛌

Nothing better than closing your laptop and giving in to that afternoon sleepiness. Image: Depositphotos

Although, if you like having a monthly paycheck, maybe wait until you’re clocked out.

22. Take an online course

An online course could be about anything. In this day and age, you can learn an astounding amount of skills on the internet, often for free.

Taking a class in something that genuinely interests you can be extremely rewarding. Image: Depositphotos

Surely, there’s something you’ve been meaning to learn about and have been putting off. Maybe it’s cooking, or perhaps it’s a language, personal finance, history, shoemaking — anything!

23. Rearrange your furniture

Maybe your home got a bit boring after sitting in it all day. Why not shake things up a bit? Switch your sofa and dining table or your bed and your closet.

It’ll leave your home feeling fresh and new/ Image: Freepik

Maybe you’ll hate it and change it back, or maybe not. Either way, you beat the boredom — and maybe you’ll make your house a little cosier in the process!

24. Knit yourself a sweater

Much like a perfect cup of tea, this one just fits in with the whole vibe. Turn on a series or YouTube video and knit away.

We do not take responsibility for the tears shed if you make a mistake. Image: Depositphotos

It’s a wholesome, mind-occupying hobby, and there are few things cooler than wearing a sweater made by yourself!

25. Get your driver’s license

Let’s face it: gloomy days can get boring. But if you’re bored anyway and looking for something to do, why not get your Dutch driver’s license?

It’s not easy, but it’ll be so rewarding when it’s done. Image: Freepik

It’s admittedly not the cheapest thing you’ll ever do, but maybe you can use the autumn and winter months to crack down, take some lessons, and gain a new skill. 🚗

26. Buy a onesie, fluffy socks, and a hot water bottle

Rather than wishing for a warmer, sunnier day, you might as well lean into it. Cosy up with the right clothes — and a hot water bottle will change your life.

At what point does a love for an inanimate object become unhealthy? Asking for a friend. Image: Julia Moritz

Just fill it up with water from your tea kettle and hold it to your torso. Soon enough, you’ll be addicted to the warmth and never want to go back.

27. Learn an instrument

Start with something small if you have to, like a harmonica, the tambourine, or a ukulele. Or, if you want to go for the classic, why not try your hand at the guitar?

We may or may not speak from experience when we say that playing the guitar keeps you busy for hours. Image: Depositphotos

It’s just as fun as singing (if you like that) but with the extra bonus twist of making your own instrumentals.

When it comes to these gloomy days, we can start feeling quite, well, gloomy. The trick to beat that is to stay busy, socialise, and get out of the house if you can.

Make plans throughout the week, try new things, and get a change of environment to trick your brain away from thinking about how gloomy and dark it is. Can’t get out? Lean into the cosy vibes at home instead.

What are your favourite ways to survive the gloomy Dutch weather? Tell us in the comments below!