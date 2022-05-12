Grab a torch: a total lunar eclipse is coming to the Netherlands this week!

Dust off your binoculars — and maybe grab a torch. The Netherlands will experience a total lunar eclipse (aka a blood moon) in the early morning of May 16, 2022. 🌘

However, you’re going to have to be quite dedicated if you want to experience it. It will only be visible between 04:27 and 5:37 AM, so you will have to skip a few dreams in order to see the entire thing.

Though, our guess is that it’s probably going to be worth seeing a big red ball in the night sky. 🔴

When and where?

To get a clear view of the eclipse, you’ll want to be looking in a Southwest direction. Put simply, you should look for the moon somewhere near the horizon. 🌚

In the Netherlands, the moon will reach its maximum point (total eclipse) at 5:37 AM.

So if you need to wake up early on Tuesday but also want to experience the eclipse, set your alarm for 5:35 AM, look up at the sky, and promptly fall back to sleep knowing you’ve seen the grand finale!

The blood moon is going to be right above the horizon, however, so there’s a chance that you’re only going to catch a glimpse of it. 🌒

Eclipse phases Time Start of the partial eclipse 4:27 AM Start of the total eclipse 5:29 AM Maximum point in the Netherlands 5:37 AM

What exactly is a total lunar eclipse?

A total lunar eclipse happens when the Earth finds itself between the sun and the moon, as a result, our planet casts a shadow on the moon.

When the total eclipse begins, the moon turns red, hence the name blood moon! The moon gets a red tint because the sunlight reaching the moon passes through the Earth’s atmosphere. 🌍

The atmosphere scatters the sun’s blue light and only lets the red go through. How cool is that!?

Do you plan on watching the eclipse? Or rather catch some sleep? Tell us in the comments!