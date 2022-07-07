Travellers caught lying about disabilities to skip queues at Schiphol

The chaos at Schiphol has seen people looking a bit desperate. Some acts are more understandable than others — but faking a disability to skip the queues? It’s a hard nee from us.

Since the beginning of the crisis at Schiphol, the airport has seen a 35% increase in the number of people making use of the special assistance service, AD reports.

While it’s fair to imagine that long queues would lead to some people asking for more assistance, such a sharp increase just doesn’t add up.

Queue skippers

What could be the reason behind this unfortunate rise in the number of disabled passengers? It’s simple. They’re suffering from a bad case of “I’m a big loser who doesn’t want to wait like everyone else.”

Schiphol spokesman Madelon van der Hof knows exactly what’s going on, “we are seeing more and more travellers who use aids to avoid the lines,” she tells AD.

Someone lost their wheelchair

Adding to the airport’s suspicions is the fact that a bizarre number of wheelchairs are left idle and empty on the other side of security.

“We also saw empty wheelchairs after security. As if a miracle had happened,” Van der Hof explains.

Either those security pat-downs involve some miraculous healing, or travellers are simply done making use of their wheelchair privileges once the queues are gone.

Caught on camera

Schiphol’s suspicions have proven to be correct, with one traveller being caught red-handed on CCTV footage.

The passenger is seen making use of crutches and a wheelchair provided by the airport. The poor sod is allowed to skip the queue and then — it’s a biblical miracle — they rise and start dancing once they’re past security.

“It’s outrageous. The service is only available for people who have a medical issue. We are legally obliged to provide assistance to anyone who asks for help,” Van der Hof says.

“We are not allowed to ask for the reason for the application. That is why the call to everyone is: don’t do this.”

Listen, we can maybe understand people hopping up on baggage belts after a long wait, but this? Don’t be a di*k, arrive on time, and accept whatever fate Schiphol has in store for you.

  1. Also, don’t forget the occasional extended traveller group (couple + grandparents + friendly couple) that all try to skip queues because of one baby.

