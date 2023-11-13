Say cheese! These are the latest photos of the Dutch king and queen

cropped-photo-of-royal-couple-king-willem-alexander-and-queen-maxima-netherlands-10th-anniversary-king-reign
Image: Koninklijkhuis https://www.koninklijkhuis.nl/onderwerpen/staatsieportretten

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima had new photos taken for the 10th anniversary of the King’s reign back in September.

Anton Corbijn took the photos in the Hall of Noordeinde Palace. He took some very regal-looking headshots and even a black-and-white analogue one (for the artsy Gen-Zers)

Of course, we’ve got them here for you.

headshot-of-king-willem-alexander-september-2023-10-year-anniversary-of-king-reign
King Willem is wearing the Knight Grand Cross in the Military Order of William and the star of the Grand Cross in the Order of the Netherlands Lion. Image: Koninklijkhuis
headshot-of-queen-maxima-september-2023-10-year-anniversary-of-king-reign
Queen Maxima is wearing the Grand Cross of the Order of the Netherlands Lion and the star of the Grand Cross of the House Order of Orange. Image: Koninklijkhuis

photo-of-royal-couple-king-willem-alexander-and-queen-maxima-netherlands-10th-anniversary-king-reign
Talk about a power couple. Image: Koninklijkhuis

black-and-white-photo-of-dutch-king-and-queen-in-mirror-10th-anniversary-of-king-reign
“Ok, guys, now a silly one!” Image: Koninklijkhuis

If only we could get photos like this taken of us when we celebrate a 10-year anniversary. Alas, we must stick to our mirror selfies.

What do you think of these new photos of the Dutch king and queen? Tell us in the comments!

Feature Image:Koninklijkhuis
Júlia was born in Brazil, but she’s been away for more than half her life. At five years old, she moved to Nigeria, and at 14, she came to the Netherlands. She came for her education and stayed for… something. She’s not sure if that something is the vibrant springtime or the live music bars. All she knows is that this is her new home, at least for now.

