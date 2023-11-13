Say cheese! These are the latest photos of the Dutch king and queen

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima had new photos taken for the 10th anniversary of the King’s reign back in September.

Anton Corbijn took the photos in the Hall of Noordeinde Palace. He took some very regal-looking headshots and even a black-and-white analogue one (for the artsy Gen-Zers)

Of course, we’ve got them here for you.

King Willem is wearing the Knight Grand Cross in the Military Order of William and the star of the Grand Cross in the Order of the Netherlands Lion. Image: Koninklijkhuis

Queen Maxima is wearing the Grand Cross of the Order of the Netherlands Lion and the star of the Grand Cross of the House Order of Orange. Image: Koninklijkhuis

Talk about a power couple. Image: Koninklijkhuis

“Ok, guys, now a silly one!” Image: Koninklijkhuis

If only we could get photos like this taken of us when we celebrate a 10-year anniversary. Alas, we must stick to our mirror selfies.

