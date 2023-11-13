Say cheese! These are the latest photos of the Dutch king and queen

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima had new photos taken for the 10th anniversary of the King’s reign back in September.
Anton Corbijn took the photos in the Hall of Noordeinde Palace. He took some very regal-looking headshots and even a black-and-white analogue one (for the artsy Gen-Zers)
Of course, we’ve got them here for you.
If only we could get photos like this taken of us when we celebrate a 10-year anniversary. Alas, we must stick to our mirror selfies.
What do you think of these new photos of the Dutch king and queen? Tell us in the comments!