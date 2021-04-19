Over 45,000 Dutchies have signed up for a trial holiday to Gran Canaria — despite only 180 places available

NewsInternationalPolitics & Society
Chloe Lovatt
Chloe Lovatt
Gran-Canaria-ariel-view-on-a-Dutch-trial-holiday
Image: Reiseuhu/Unsplash https://unsplash.com/photos/W_7-oQmwyuw

It’s clear that here in the Netherlands, people are ready for a holiday. So much so that an upcoming trial vacation to Gran Canaria received almost 45,000 applications within two hours of opening. 

In May, the trial will go ahead where a lucky 180 travellers from the Netherlands will get to soak up some sun in the name of science.

Registration for the trip opened at 10 AM this morning, where the travel companies were overrun by applicants. Corendon received 25,000 applications for the trial and TUI received another 20,000. But if you’re not an early riser, never fear. Applications continue to flood in, and are open until Wednesday evening, according to RTL Nieuws.

Other trial trips from the Netherlands

This test holiday is part of a series of trials supported by the Dutch government. As well as testing for large events, trial holidays have been going ahead to see how we can travel safely in the future. This trip to Gran Canaria is the second trial holiday going ahead. Last month, another set of lucky Dutchies got the chance to go to Rhodes.

As for everyone else, the Dutch government advises that we stay put until at least May 15. Prime Minister Rutte and Health Minister De Jonge will give a press conference tomorrow evening with updated coronavirus measures and advice.

Will you be signing up for the trial holiday to Gran Canaria? Let us know in the comments below! 

Feature Image: Reiseuhu/Unsplash

Previous article10,000 people will gather for this King’s Day event; now 300,000 people are petitioning against it
Next articleKing’s Day trial event with 10,000 people is cancelled
Chloe Lovatt
Chloe Lovatthttp://globeshuffler.wordpress.com
A British native, Chloe has a love for other languages and cultures, having lived in Spain before moving to the Netherlands. She is keen to explore the Dutch landscape, cultural spots and — the most important — food! After being here for a few months she already has developed a mild addiction to kibbeling.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Health

Relaxations are back on the table: Dutch terraces may reopen by April 28

The road to the relaxation of coronavirus restrictions has hardly been smooth in the Netherlands. However, the government’s brand new...
Jana Vondráčková -
Read more

Latest posts

Student societies in the Netherlands: what you need to know

Emily Burger -
The Netherlands has an incredibly rich student life, where students are encouraged to take on extracurricular activities. These are mostly in the form of...

Relaxations are back on the table: Dutch terraces may reopen by April 28

Jana Vondráčková -
The road to the relaxation of coronavirus restrictions has hardly been smooth in the Netherlands. However, the government’s brand new five-step plan towards a...

King’s Day trial event with 10,000 people is cancelled

Chloe Lovatt -
After over 300,000 people in the Netherlands petitioned for its cancellation, the municipality of Breda has denied the King's Day event a permit.  The 538...

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X