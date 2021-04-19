Over 45,000 Dutchies have signed up for a trial holiday to Gran Canaria — despite only 180 places available

It’s clear that here in the Netherlands, people are ready for a holiday. So much so that an upcoming trial vacation to Gran Canaria received almost 45,000 applications within two hours of opening.

In May, the trial will go ahead where a lucky 180 travellers from the Netherlands will get to soak up some sun in the name of science.

Registration for the trip opened at 10 AM this morning, where the travel companies were overrun by applicants. Corendon received 25,000 applications for the trial and TUI received another 20,000. But if you’re not an early riser, never fear. Applications continue to flood in, and are open until Wednesday evening, according to RTL Nieuws.

Other trial trips from the Netherlands

This test holiday is part of a series of trials supported by the Dutch government. As well as testing for large events, trial holidays have been going ahead to see how we can travel safely in the future. This trip to Gran Canaria is the second trial holiday going ahead. Last month, another set of lucky Dutchies got the chance to go to Rhodes.

As for everyone else, the Dutch government advises that we stay put until at least May 15. Prime Minister Rutte and Health Minister De Jonge will give a press conference tomorrow evening with updated coronavirus measures and advice.

Feature Image: Reiseuhu/Unsplash