Tropical heat coming to the Netherlands this weekend (along with severe thunderstorms)

Naomi Lamaury
Naomi Lamaury
a young girl on a pier with an umbrella
Get ready: the Netherlands’ warm, mellow weather is about to turn into toasting hot summer temperatures — served with a side of severe thunderstorms.

Thought Dutch summer was over? Nope. Enjoy cruising the canals and strolling the city this week, as in a few days, we’ll be dying to jump into some refreshing water. 💦

Tropical weather at your doorstep

On Friday, temperatures in most of the Netherlands are expected to rise to a sweaty 30 degrees Celsius, reports De Telegraaf.

These steamy temperatures will stay with us through the weekend until about the middle of next week.

In the south and east of the Netherlands, temperatures will hit a high of between 30-35 degrees Celsius. Oof, better to cycle and avoid the stuffy trains. 😬

READ MORE | Best beaches in the Netherlands: the ultimate guide to Dutch beaches

Folks in the Northwest will be blessed by a bit cooler weather, with maximum temperatures forecasted between 25-30 degrees Celsius.

But it’s not all (just) sunshine

Unfortunately, Dutch weather refuses to give us pure and stable sunshine weather for very long.

Yup, the sweltering weather will increase the chance of good ol’ thunderstorms, which will likely pay us a visit alongside the heat. ⛈️

After a week of sweltering temperatures, Dutch summer weather will be back to its regular scheduled programme. For the end of August, we can expect around 22 degrees Celsius, and drum roll please… a chance of rain and thunderstorms!

Are you looking forward to or dreading hot tropical weather? Tell us in the comments below!

Feature Image:Freepik
Naomi Lamaury
Naomi Lamaury
Naomi came to the Netherlands four years ago for her studies with two suitcases and without ever having been to the country or knowing much about it. Now, you can find her eating ‘bitterballen’ and fighting against the Dutch wind on her bike every day like a local. Naomi enjoys writing about what is going on around her alongside a warm cup of coffee.

