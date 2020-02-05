According to weather forecasters, the first storm since August last year is expected to hit the Netherlands early next week. You can expect a “great chance of strong turbulent weather” on Tuesday, with coastal winds of up to 100km/h, nu.nl reports.

As you can probably imagine, such stormy weather will likely have an impact on traffic in the Netherlands. “It is really too early to make concrete statements about possible consequences for traffic or water levels,” a spokesperson from Rijkswaterstaat said. But she predicted that if there were indeed winds of 100 km/h, then there would definitely be an impact on drivers.

Storm could last for a couple of days

Although the storm is still five days away, meteorologists reckon it will last longer than a day, because of another low-pressure area approaching from across the Atlantic. So it could really be a stormy week- perhaps to make up for the mild, snowless winter we have seen so far (who are we kidding, storms are no substitute for snow).

Biggest storm since August on a week with train disruptions

The last time a storm of this magnitude hit the Netherlands- back in August- the roof of the AZ stadium in Alkmaar collapsed. There were also severe disruptions to traffic. It’s possible that the disruptions next week will have an even greater impact on people, as at the same time, there will be big disruptions on the train lines between The Hague, Rotterdam, Leiden and Amsterdam. Basically, the world is telling you to stay in bed next week.

What is the biggest storm you have experienced in the Netherlands? Let us know in the comments below.

Feature Image: Anandu Vinod/Unsplash