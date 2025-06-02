💸 Looking to open a bank account? Sign up with ING and receive a €50 sign-up bonus!

The NL will enjoy two more days of sunshine, then it’s time for a raincoat

The sun was fun while it lasted 🥲

News
Ada Dolanay
Ada Dolanay
Last updated
1 minute read
Child-holding-umbrella-above-bbq--in-Dutch-rain-weather-in-summer
Freepik https://www.freepik.com/premium-photo/weather-nature-boy-with-grill-rain-wellness-with-safety-cover-winter-outfit-bbq-male-child-kid-with-umbrella-cold-young-person-with-food-raincoat-outdoor-with-protection_44593954.htm#query=barbeque%20rain%20umbrella&position=16&from_view=search&track=ais
According to Buienradar, tomorrow will be the last day we can confidently say lekker weertje (nice weather) before it turns cooler.

After a brief taste of summer, June will bring lower temperatures and more unstable weather conditions.

What was the point of bringing out all our summer clothes? 😩

This morning and tonight

This morning welcomed some clouds moving gradually from the northwest to the southeast. In the southeast, there’s a chance of a brief rain shower.

Later today, however, skies will begin to clear in the northwest with the sunshine peaking through. ☀️

The afternoon will remain generally dry for the north and the west of the country. Temperatures will vary depending on the region, but one thing is certain — go enjoy a terrasje while yous still can.

Will you need a jacket? That depends on where you are:

  • The Wadden area: maximum of 16 degrees
  • East and southeast: locally up to 20 degrees
  • Wind will be moderately blowing from the west

Tonight, the weather will remain dry across the country with clear skies and some sunshine in the evening. However, if you plan on sipping late into the night, know that temperatures will drop significantly. 

  • Coastal areas: minimum of 11 degrees
  • Eastern regions: temperatures may locally fall to 4 degrees

Tomorrow and the days that follow

Tomorrow morning will begin with sunshine and some scattered clouds to foreshadow the weekend. 

As the day goes on, the clouds will win the unofficial battle and become denser in the afternoon. Light rain is expected in the north and west later in the day. 

Despite the clouds, there is a silver lining: temperatures will remain balmy:  

  • Along the coast: up to 19 degrees
  • Southeast: locally reaching 25 degrees

The upcoming days? They will keep us wondering how we’re supposed to fit an umbrella, flip flops and a windbreaker all in one bag. 😖

@dutchreview

When you wait all year for summer, for it to show up like a wet sock ☔️

♬ original sound – Lauren | Virtual Assistant 💻
From Thursday onwards, while there will be some moments of sunshine, temperatures will linger around 18 degrees.

We will also be reminded, however, that this is the Netherlands, with scattered showers and moderate wind expected throughout the long weekend.

How are you dealing with the inconsistent prelude to summer? Let us know in the comments.

Feature Image:Freepik
Ada Dolanay
Ada Dolanay
Ada was born in Turkey, but spent almost all her life growing up in Amsterdam. As a third year Literary and Cultural Analysis student, she’s consistently observing, analysing and writing about people and places. After years of experiencing Dutch culture, she remains frustrated at Dutch cuisine, and continues to discover new benches in narrow streets to sit and read on (when the weather decides to be kind).

It's happening

