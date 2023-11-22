These two Dutchmen just made the European Most Wanted list: Here’s why

Although the Netherlands is doing its best to shed a ‘drugs and parties’ vibe, two Dutch citizens are really straining that rebrand. How? They just landed on the European Most Wanted List for drug-related offences.

Both Rick W. and Marco E. have been sentenced to several years in prison for trafficking hard drugs, RTL Nieuws reports.

It runs in the family (apparently)

Marco E. is guilty of attempting to smuggle cocaine from Brazil to the Netherlands in a batch of pineapples. (Forget cocaine bear, we’re talking cocaine pineapples).

Pineapple cocaine? Who doesn’t love their cocaine cut with pineapple? — Randall James Daniel Haynes (@TheRJDH) July 2, 2023

He has been sentenced to seven years and four months in jail — which he will have to serve once apprehended.

It looks like Marco E. will have company in prison, however, as his father is serving an eleven-year jail sentence for his part in the drug smuggling case.

And they’re still running

Meanwhile, Rick W. is no stranger to the hard arm of the law either, having been jailed for drug-related offences in 2019.

When his sentence was temporarily lifted due to his mother’s death in 2021, he didn’t report back to prison and hasn’t been seen since.

He is still obligated to serve nearly seven years of his original nine-year sentence.

