A two-metre-long “extremely venomous” snake is on the loose in the Netherlands

Residents are warned to stay indoors 🚪

Samantha Dixon 🇦🇺
Last updated
1 minute read
photo-of-green-mamba-snake-in-tree
Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/photos/green-mamba-snake.html?filter=all&qview=106365246

An “extremely venomous” snake is slithering around the Netherlands after it escaped from its owner.

And no, it’s not Geert Wilders.

Police have warned residents in the southern city of Tilburg to stay indoors while the Green Mamba snake is on the loose.

(Side note: guys, I moved from Australia to escape the snakes, what is this world?!)

Dude, where’s my snake? 🐍

The owner contacted police on Monday evening, saying that he “was missing a snake” from his house on Goudenregenstraat.

The Tilburg Police stated: “The snake is very dangerous. The green mamba’s bite is extremely venomous. If anyone is bitten, it is important to seek immediate medical attention.”

However, they also said that Green Mambas do not typically seek confrontation, although they are active during the day.

“He likes dark and warm spaces. If he finds that, he will be very passive,” the statement said.

On the hunt

There is an active search for the serpent. Experts across the country are being utilised to try to find the snake, and a tracking dog has also been deployed.

Spotted the assssssailant? You should:

  • Stay at a distance and let people around you know to avoid the area
  • Call 112 directly
  • Don’t try to catch the snake yourself

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Samantha Dixon 🇦🇺
Samantha Dixon 🇦🇺
Sam isn’t great at being Dutch. Originally hailing from Australia, she came to study in the Netherlands without knowing where the country was on a map. She once accidentally ordered the entire ice-cream menu at Smullers. She still can’t jump on the back of a moving bike. But, she remains fascinated by the tiny land of tall people.

