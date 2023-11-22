An “extremely venomous” snake is slithering around the Netherlands after it escaped from its owner.

And no, it’s not Geert Wilders.

Police have warned residents in the southern city of Tilburg to stay indoors while the Green Mamba snake is on the loose.

(Side note: guys, I moved from Australia to escape the snakes, what is this world?!)

Dude, where’s my snake? 🐍

The owner contacted police on Monday evening, saying that he “was missing a snake” from his house on Goudenregenstraat.

The Tilburg Police stated: “The snake is very dangerous. The green mamba’s bite is extremely venomous. If anyone is bitten, it is important to seek immediate medical attention.”

In een huis aan de Goudenregenstraat in #Tilburg is maandagavond een Groene #Mamba ontsnapt. Dit is een zeer giftige slang. De politie roept mensen in de omving op om extra op te letten en niet in de buurt van de slang te komen. Lees meer: https://t.co/lhVq5qB1tl #slang pic.twitter.com/od2a27cbL5 — gemeentetilburg (@gemeentetilburg) November 21, 2023

However, they also said that Green Mambas do not typically seek confrontation, although they are active during the day.

“He likes dark and warm spaces. If he finds that, he will be very passive,” the statement said.

On the hunt

There is an active search for the serpent. Experts across the country are being utilised to try to find the snake, and a tracking dog has also been deployed.

Spotted the assssssailant? You should:

Stay at a distance and let people around you know to avoid the area

Call 112 directly

Don’t try to catch the snake yourself

Want the latest Dutch news to come zooming through the internet to your inbox? Dat kan! Subscribe to DutchReview’s weekly roundup 📮