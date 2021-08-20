Pineapple or coke? 4,000 kilograms of cocaine found in pineapple pulp in Port of Rotterdam

NewsCrime
Jen Lorimer 🇿🇼
Container-ship-at-Rotterdam-port-with-cocaine
Image: Foto-VDW / Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/13428902/stock-photo-container-ship.html

Smugglers are getting creative. More than 4,000 kilograms of cocaine has been found hidden in two containers of PINEAPPLE PULP in the port of Rotterdam — yep, things are getting fruity.

The drugs were discovered on Tuesday in a crackdown (pun intended 😉) by the police, customs, fraud squad (FIOD), and some other pretty important-sounding people, the NOS reports.

What happened to the cocaine… and the people who smuggled it?

Having come with the pineapple pulp from Costa Rica, it was the end of the road for the drugs — all 4,000 kgs were seized and destroyed. As for the dealers? No arrests have been made, although the police are in the process of investigating the matter further.

A regular occurrence in the port of Rotterdam

Consignments of drugs are regularly intercepted by customs in the port of Rotterdam. Just last week, the police seized 2,100 kgs of cocaine worth €157 million. 😱 Sounds like just about enough to cancel all our student debt.

On this occasion, the drugs were hidden in a container of banana pulp — also from Costa Rica. We’re seeing a pattern here, these drug smugglers sure do like their fruit!

This drug trade is clearly risky business — using all that pineapple and banana to open a smoothie bar might provide a more secure source of income.🍍

What are your thoughts on this drug bust? Tell us in the comments below!

Feature Image: Foto-VDW/Depositphotos

Previous articleTurn down the dial: Dutch gas prices just jumped to an all-time high
Next articleWait up: are Dutch clogs coming back into fashion?
Jen Lorimer 🇿🇼
An avid tea drinker, Jen was born and raised in Zimbabwe. She moved to Utrecht in 2017 to pursue her history degree. She loves people-watching, canoeing the Utrecht canals, and observing how the Dutch come alive in summer. Having been traumatised by a Dutch circle party, Jen wants to help equip other internationals with tips and tricks to survive and thrive in this wonderful flat country.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Art

‘The Other Virus’ spreading through the Frisian capital of Leeuwarden

Since the beginning of August, Leeuwarden’s resident stadskunstenaar Cote Veragua has been spreading notes of love and compassion through the...
Simone Kynaston -

Latest posts

‘The Other Virus’ spreading through the Frisian capital of Leeuwarden

Simone Kynaston -
Since the beginning of August, Leeuwarden’s resident stadskunstenaar Cote Veragua has been spreading notes of love and compassion through the city she calls home....

This online savings platform is the solution to the Netherlands’ stingy savings rates

Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪 -
Interest rates in the Netherlands are at an all-time low with most Dutch banks only offering 0.01% and some even charging negative interest!  For those...

Drunken Dutchie joyrides in a police car, accidental dognapping ensues

Farah Al Mazouni -
In a video directed by the man himself, a drunk driver videotaped his theft of a police car in the city of Doetinchem near...

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X