Pineapple or coke? 4,000 kilograms of cocaine found in pineapple pulp in Port of Rotterdam

Smugglers are getting creative. More than 4,000 kilograms of cocaine has been found hidden in two containers of PINEAPPLE PULP in the port of Rotterdam — yep, things are getting fruity.

The drugs were discovered on Tuesday in a crackdown (pun intended 😉) by the police, customs, fraud squad (FIOD), and some other pretty important-sounding people, the NOS reports.

What happened to the cocaine… and the people who smuggled it?

Having come with the pineapple pulp from Costa Rica, it was the end of the road for the drugs — all 4,000 kgs were seized and destroyed. As for the dealers? No arrests have been made, although the police are in the process of investigating the matter further.

A regular occurrence in the port of Rotterdam

Consignments of drugs are regularly intercepted by customs in the port of Rotterdam. Just last week, the police seized 2,100 kgs of cocaine worth €157 million. 😱 Sounds like just about enough to cancel all our student debt.

On this occasion, the drugs were hidden in a container of banana pulp — also from Costa Rica. We’re seeing a pattern here, these drug smugglers sure do like their fruit!

This drug trade is clearly risky business — using all that pineapple and banana to open a smoothie bar might provide a more secure source of income.🍍

What are your thoughts on this drug bust? Tell us in the comments below!

Feature Image: Foto-VDW/Depositphotos

