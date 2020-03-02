Two men escaped from a TBS clinic in Gederland, in the neighbourhood of Ochten. One of the men was shot and killed by the police, and the other was arrested, reports RTL Nieuws.

The men escaped from De Kijvelanden clinic yesterday, after threatening an employee with a knife and a firearm. The employee was slightly injured, according to the Rotterdam Public Persecution Office.

Car pursuit on the A15

After leaving the clinic, the two men hopped into a taxi and drove off on the A15 highway. A police chase ensued, and they were stopped at Kesteren.

A firefight with the police ensued in a nearby business park, and one of the men, aged 37, died after the shootout, and the other man was arrested, alongside the cab driver.

An investigation into how the men acquired a firearm is being conducted

The taxi driver was let go after it was established he had no connection with the two men, as he was just responding to an order.

The clinic is currently investigating how the two men managed to acquire a firearm, with the local judiciary also being involved in the investigation.

Mayor of municipality expresses shock

The clinic from which the two men escaped falls under the jurisdiction of the Albrandswaard municipality. The local mayor, Jolanda de Witte, expressed shock over the news of the incident. She expressed sympathy for the community who watched the events unfold.

She stressed that the investigation will be conducted, and expressed sympathy towards the employees of the clinic.

Feature Image: Dickelbers/Wikipedia Commons