We sure hope you’ve been enjoying sitting on the couch in your underwear because the Dutch lockdown isn’t going anywhere.

The current lockdown began on December 14 and is set in stone until January 19. However, sources in the Hague have told the NOS that an extension on the current period is very likely.

The cabinet believes that the number of infections remains too high and relaxing the current restrictions would send the wrong message.

Lockdown extension may be necessary

Prime Minister Mark Rutte said yesterday that he is not “very hopeful” about reopening businesses and schools after January 19.

He called the reopening of schools a “priority” but couldn’t promise that it would happen soon.

The RIVM has also agreed, saying that “the convincing effects of the lockdown” have not been seen yet.

However, an official extension hasn’t been announced yet. The Dutch cabinet is awaiting advice from the Outbreak Management Team before coming to a decision.

Numbers refuse to drop significantly

In Tuesday’s weekly figures, over 56,000 people tested positive for the virus. The Dutch cabinet is reportedly struggling with how to approach the huge number of infections in the Netherlands. Ministers are concerned that far too few people are working from home.

Nevertheless, sources in the Hague told the NOS that the introduction of a curfew is not likely at this stage.

Sit tight, stay inside, and tell Netflix “I’m still watching” — it’s going to be a long ride.

