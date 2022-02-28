Here’s how you can help Ukraine from the Netherlands

Cara Räker 🇩🇪
The Russian invasion of Ukraine and the ensuing war have sent shockwaves throughout the Netherlands and the rest of Europe.

The conflict leaves many Ukrainians without a home, job, stable food supplies, and medical aid.

Even though the Netherlands might be pressed into the most Western corner of Europe, there are still ways to assist the Ukrainian people. Here’s how you can help. 💙💛 👇🏻

Donate

There is an ensuing humanitarian crisis resulting from the conflict. While it’s not possible for most of us to travel to Ukraine and offer humanitarian assistance, you can donate to organisations that do.

Here is a list of ongoing campaigns that can use your donations to fund medical aid, emergency shelter, and food supplies for people directly affected by the war.

  • The Red Cross (Het Rode Kruis) has opened a bank account Giro 5125 to collect donations for direct humanitarian assistance. The focus lies on emergency medical assistance, the support of hospitals, and the provision of first aid. Thus far, about half a million euros have been collected.
  • Stichting Vluchteling 999 is a Dutch refugee aid organisation that has opened an account Giro 999 to collect donations for helping displaced persons and refugees.
  • The UNHCR (UN Refugee Agency) has also opened channels to help refugees of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
  • The organisation Oekraïners in Nederland (Ukrainians in the Netherlands) has opened a fundraiser with a focus on providing medical assistance and supporting Ukrainian soldiers and displaced families.

Donating just the smallest amount can help. There are also options to contribute on a monthly or yearly basis for long-term assistance.

In just one day, the Red Cross and Stichting Vluchteling 999 have already collected over 1.5 million euros, reports the NOS.

Help Ukrainian truck drivers in the Netherlands

Aside from offering donations to improve the situation in Ukraine, there are ways to help out Ukrainians in the Netherlands. Many have been unable to withdraw money from their bank accounts, leaving them without financial means abroad.

A special case is Ukrainian truck drivers who are unable to return back home due to the conflict and are now stranded here in the Netherlands. There are about 10,000 Ukrainian truck drivers active in the country right now, estimates the AD.

This fundraiser by the Dutch organisation Chauffeursnieuws & Transporteffect has set out to collect money in order to provide them with shelter, food, and sustenance.

Protest

Last Sunday, over 15,000 protesters have come together in Dam Square, Amsterdam to show their solidarity for Ukraine. Protests are a way to raise awareness, express your intentions to the government, and mobilise the people around you.

You can use this tool to find or register more upcoming protests in support of Ukraine close to you in the Netherlands.

It can be overwhelming and enraging to witness a conflict from afar. Tell us in the comments how you are planning to help Ukraine. 👇🏻

