The Netherlands invited a top UN official to investigate the Dutch housing crisis. His findings? The crisis is a result of poor housing policy, not immigrants.

Last month, a shockingly large proportion of Dutch people voted for the far-right, anti-immigration PVV party leader Geert Wilders in the Dutch national elections.

Wilders’ policy is largely anti-immigration, and he likes to justify this by blaming immigrants for the country’s problems — including the current housing crisis.

However, UN special rapporteur Balakrishnan Rajagopal has laid this myth to rest.

A failure in policy

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, Rajagopal explained, “This housing crisis is not due to migration and refugees but due to the failure to recognise and protect housing as a human right.”

According to his findings, the Dutch housing crisis is a result of poor housing policy that has been left to fester for years:

“This crisis has been building over a couple of decades through an active policy of encouraging the market to replace the government in the provision of housing,” Rajagopal said.

*Flashback to when the Dutch housing minster told a woman to get a boyfriend to afford a house.*

Immigrants are not to blame

A popular narrative in the Netherlands right now is the claim that over-immigration is to blame for the current housing shortage, Rajagopal disputes this.

Many like to point to overcrowded asylum centres and make the claim that the Netherlands is falling victim to insurmountable waves of refugees and immigrants.

The claim popularised by Wilders is that these people are then taking homes from the Dutch.

However, Rajagopal has found that the overcrowded centres are “not due to hordes of new arrivals in the country” but instead come down to a backlog at Dutch immigration services, which leaves people stuck in the centres.

On top of this, he explains that the housing crisis is “as much a crisis of unaffordability of housing” as it is a crisis in the number of homes available.

Rajagopal will present his full report along with recommendations to the UN Human Rights Council in March.

