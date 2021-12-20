Dutch Quirk #41: Call everything “gezellig.” All. The. Time.

Okay, so we’re all aware of how Dutchies use the word lekker for everything, but there’s another candidate for most used, untranslatable word: gezellig.

Gezelligheid is an essential part of Dutch culture, and you’ll find that Dutchies love using this word to describe everything under the sun (or clouds in the Netherlands?).

What is it?

The word gezellig has no direct translation. It can mean anything from “cosy, friendly, comfortable, relaxing, etc.” How abstract! 🤓

You’ll hear it everywhere. Weather can be gezellig (though not likely in NL), someone’s room can be gezellig, talking a walk can also be gezellig. There is no limit to what can be considered gezellig in Dutch.

Why do they do it?

The word is derived from the word gezel which means “companion” or “friend”. Back in the Middle Ages, a gezel was also the Dutch word for a “journeyman”.

And then the word could have developed from a noun into an adjective or adverb to describe something friendly and cosy, like a good friend. Aww! 💖

Why is it quirky?

It’s used EXCESSIVELY in the Dutch language and it sounds pretty crazy to someone who isn’t familiar with the tongue. GEE-ZEL-LEG. You have to say the difficult Dutch “g” twice. 😱

DutchReview/Supplied

Should you join in?

Ja, zeker! (Yes, of course!) It’s quite an important and frequent word in Dutch, so it will only help you to better integrate if you know what this means.

Plus, the Dutchies can’t get away with switching to English with this word so you might as well know it yourself. 😊

What do you think of this Dutch quirk? Have you experienced it? Tell us in the comments below!

Feature Image: Syda_Productions/Depositphotos