Pizza falling out of the sky (a la the cinematic epic Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs) has always been a dream of mine. While 2020 may have missed the target on many fronts, it’s coming bang-on with this one: drone pizza delivery.

For a long time, I had relegated this dream to the ‘will never happen box’ (also joined by doing a proper slam dunk in basketball and becoming a millionaire as an internet writer). But high holy days, today is a dream come true: pizza from the sky is a go. I repeat: pizza from the sky is a go.

Dominoes have successfully completed a test of using drones for food delivery on Zandvoort beach. If you want sky pizza, the magic of technology will guide your base, sauce, cheese and desired toppings to your exact GPS location.