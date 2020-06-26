Pizza falling out of the sky (a la the cinematic epic Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs) has always been a dream of mine. While 2020 may have missed the target on many fronts, it’s coming bang-on with this one: drone pizza delivery.
For a long time, I had relegated this dream to the ‘will never happen box’ (also joined by doing a proper slam dunk in basketball and becoming a millionaire as an internet writer). But high holy days, today is a dream come true: pizza from the sky is a go. I repeat: pizza from the sky is a go.
Dominoes have successfully completed a test of using drones for food delivery on Zandvoort beach. If you want sky pizza, the magic of technology will guide your base, sauce, cheese and desired toppings to your exact GPS location.
Necessity is the mother of invention
“We are testing with drones as a future solution to get to difficult or more remote places, such as on the water,” says the chain. The company explains that demand is growing to deliver to different locations — like on a beach.
“But having a bicycle on the beach is a bit more difficult. And we do like innovation, hence the test with a drone,” explained the company.
We know the real question on your mind is: “Can I dial in a pizza from the heavens yet?” But sadly, the answer is no. “We love innovation, so as far as we are concerned, delivery by drone is definitely an option in the near future,” says Marianne Kemps, spokesperson for Domino’s Netherlands. “When we can actually deliver with drones depends, among other things, on legislation.”
For now, sky pizza must wait. But one thing’s for sure: we’ll be ready.
Feature Image: Domino’s/Supplied