Unprecedented: Dutch cabinet wants to introduce rent control in the free sector

NewsEconomyPolitics & Society
Christine Stein Hededam 🇩🇰
Christine Stein Hededam 🇩🇰
people-walking-and-cycling-in-amsterdam
Image: Depositpotos https://depositphotos.com/431936900/stock-photo-amsterdam-netherlands-september-2017-peoples.html

Think the costs of living in the Netherlands are high? Well, with the current (crazy!) inflation it’s not just your energy bills that are increasing. A serious surge in rents is threatening the Dutch free sector.

According to current regulations, rents are allowed to increase with inflation plus 1%. The Dutch housing association Woonbond wants to see that rule changed as tenants in the free sector are otherwise facing serious financial losses, writes RTL Nieuws.

Thankfully, the Dutch cabinet is in favour of amending the current rent regulations. So, what’s on the table?

Last year’s law, this year’s problem

In 2021, the Dutch government passed a law saying that rent increases in the free sector could not exceed the previous year’s inflation plus 1%. The idea was to protect tenants from outrageous price jumps.

But does anything ever work out as planned?

Not when it comes to the Dutch housing market it seems. 🙃 With the current inflation, tenants may need to seriously reconsider their budget when facing their 2023 rent payments.

The harsh reality? Depending on your current rent, you could be paying hundreds of euros more per month next year.

The Woonbond takes action

Yesterday, the Woonbond (who represents the interests of renters in the Netherlands) sent a letter to the House of Representatives asking the Dutch government to reconsider the law — and preferably fast.

“Continuing with the current rental policy in 2023 is not an option. This will get tenants into trouble. A rent freeze is a good step to help tenants and gives them time to think about future rental policy,” says the Woonbond.

The association suggests cutting the ties between rent increases and inflation. Instead, they propose linking rent increases to the average increase in wages. 📈

The Dutch cabinet supports an amendment

Yesterday, the Ministry of Interior announced that they’re working on amending the law. The new system would essentially work the same as in the social sector: allowing Hugo de Jonge (Minister for Housing and Spatial Planning) to determine the maximum rent increase every year.

“The maximum rent increase for the free sector should be less influenced by inflation. The bill to regulate this went into internet consultation today. In this way, excessive rent increases are prevented and rents remain more affordable.”

What do you think of the suggested amendment? Tell us in the comments below!

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous articleUkrainian circus bear finds a new home in the Netherlands
Christine Stein Hededam 🇩🇰
Christine Stein Hededam 🇩🇰
A Dane with a special place in her heart for Minnesota, Christine is now falling in love with everything Dutch. Between finishing her bachelor’s degree, learning Dutch, and doing yoga teacher training, you will find her wandering about the Hague. Always up for visiting new places, she loves to explore the Netherlands with friends and takes pride in scoping out cute cafés (wherein to discuss books, big plans, and food).

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Environment

Ukrainian circus bear finds a new home in the Netherlands

Ouwehands Zoo in Rhenen, the Netherlands recently rescued and adopted a brown circus bear from Ukraine. 🐻 24-year-old Kiriusha lived in...
Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭 -

Latest posts

Ukrainian circus bear finds a new home in the Netherlands

Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭 - 0
Ouwehands Zoo in Rhenen, the Netherlands recently rescued and adopted a brown circus bear from Ukraine. 🐻 24-year-old Kiriusha lived in "appalling" conditions for more...

Big screens in Amsterdam will soon warn tourists about street dealers

Lea Shamaa 🇺🇸🇱🇧 - 0
A new Amsterdam campaign is planning on installing large LCD screens in the Red Light District to warn tourists and 'day trippers' about street...

Spring is in the air: warm weather and sunny skies grace the Netherlands

Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭 - 0
Despite last week's weather shenanigans, the Netherlands will have lovely springtime temperatures and bright skies today. Never mind the return of the Sahara dust or...

It's happening

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X