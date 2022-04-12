Ukrainian circus bear finds a new home in the Netherlands

News
brown-bear-walking-in-the-forest
Image: Depositphotos

Ouwehands Zoo in Rhenen, the Netherlands recently rescued and adopted a brown circus bear from Ukraine. 🐻

24-year-old Kiriusha lived in “appalling” conditions for more than 18 years. The living situation deteriorated even more after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, says RTL Nieuws.

Special evacuation

The Dutch initiative Bears in Mind evacuated the brown bear from a small concrete mesh cage at a hotel resort in Ukraine. The owner is fighting on the front and hasn’t been able to take care of Kiriusha in weeks. 😔

Paired with the lack of food, many owners leave their animals behind due to the war, says Ingrid Vermeulen, director of the organisation.

Warm welcome in the Netherlands

Kiriusha is in quarantine in the Netherlands, but you can soon see her at the Ouwehands Zoo.

This isn’t the first time Bears in Mind evacuated a bear from Ukraine — the foundation already rescued two other bears in October. The organisation is also involved in more bear rescues throughout the country. ⛑

READ MORE | Here’s how you can help Ukraine from the Netherlands

Meanwhile, the Dutch organisation Help for Animals from Ukraine is also working to rescue other animals.

What do you think of this bear-y unique rescue mission? Tell us in the comments!

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Third culture kid Katrien is a Philippine native living in the Netherlands to finish her master's degree in political communication. You can usually find her trying to organize everything on Notion and the sticky notes app, otherwise, she’s nose-deep in a good book or obsessing over film soundtracks and video games.

