🚀 New feature alert! Find the best businesses for internationals on DutchReview's Business Directory

Still feels like summer: unusually high temperatures for October in the Netherlands

NewsWeather
Ellen Ranebo
Ellen Ranebo
Last updated
2 minute read
photograph-of-a-woman-lying-down-on-a-sofa-and-trying-to-cool-herself-down-with-a-paper-fan
Image: Freepik https://www.freepik.com/premium-photo/stressed-woman-touching-forehead-suffering-from-heat-lying-sofa-hot-summer-weather-waving-orange-paper-fan-close-up-girl-feeling-unwell-cooling-herself-home-without-air-conditioner_36081597.htm#query=woman%20hot%20and%20sweaty%20indoors&position=26&from_view=search&track=ais

It might officially be autumn in the Netherlands, but the warm summer weather hasn’t exactly turned over a new leaf

Many of us in the lowlands are more than ready to ditch bathing suits and start thinking about Halloween costumes.

But for folks in certain areas of the Netherlands, summer still seems to be blazing, which, considering it’s already October, is unusual, Weerplaza reports. 🤨

Feeling hot, hot hot

This afternoon, hefty temperatures of 26 degrees Celsius are possible in Limburg, as well as east of Limburg in the Ruhr area, which is forecasted at up to 27-28 degrees.

Not only that, but citizens of the Wadden should consider lathering on some SPF; their region will be about 20 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, the centre and east of the Netherlands will crank up to 22 to 24 degrees.

Tomorrow is a new day

As for what tomorrow will bring, a “so-called cold front” is set to blow in from the west tonight.

As this happens, warmer air will glide towards the southwest at a higher altitude — especially for the southeastern part of the country, which will experience no less than 19 degrees on Tuesday morning.

Translation: “🌡 Monday will be one of the warmest October days in years in the south! Limburg can reach 27° locally, and just across the border, even 28° is possible. The night leading up to Tuesday is also remarkably warm there, with local lows around 20 degrees. This is followed by a cold front with cooling. 🌦”

While the cold front might feature some local thunderstorms, the “heat advection” means things are heating up in the middle of the night, and Limburg will likely wake up to 20-22 degrees tomorrow. Not exactly a Nuclear autumn.

Still, on Tuesday during the day, mercury is predicted to settle at a more reasonable range of 17 to 19 degrees Celsius.

Sun-day could be 25 degrees ☀️

What does the future of the week have in store for us? Apparently, the bout of Indian summer will remain sturdy and return later this week.

On Wednesday and Thursday, temperatures will hover at 17 degrees in the north and 20 degrees in the Netherlands’ southern provinces.

READ MORE | Oh look, it’s summer again! Warm and sunny weather is returning to the NL

Friday, on the other hand, will creep up to between 18 and 22 degrees Celsius before getting upstaged by Sunday, where regionally, there is a chance of 25-degree weather.

Guess we’ll have to save our autumn activities for a rainy day. ☔️

Are you excited or annoyed that autumn is experiencing a delay this year? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

Feature Image:Freepik
Previous article
Here’s what we know so far about Rotterdam’s university hospital shooter
Next article
The Putten raid: when the Nazis captured nearly all the men in this Dutch village
Ellen Ranebo
Ellen Ranebo
As someone half Swedish and half Irish who has lived in the Netherlands, the UK, and attended an American School, Ellen is a cocktail of various nationalities. Having had her fair share of bike accidents, near-death experiences involving canals, and miscommunications while living here (Swedish and Dutch have deceptively similar words with very different meanings), she hopes to have (and document) plenty more in future.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Economy

Here’s why carry-on luggage on Dutch airlines could soon be free

The EU recently decided they've had enough of slimy airline prices, so they want to make air passengers' lives easier...
Ellen Ranebo -

Latest posts

Dutch Quirk #89: eat warm stroopwafels from the market

Farah Al Mazouni 🇸🇾 🇺🇸 - 0
Out there, on planet Nederland, there is your usual stroopwafel on top of a coffee cup on one side of the coin, and then...

Here’s why carry-on luggage on Dutch airlines could soon be free

Ellen Ranebo - 0
The EU recently decided they've had enough of slimy airline prices, so they want to make air passengers' lives easier — starting with the...

Doei Thalys, hallo Eurostar: the high-speed trains are officially being renamed

Julia de Oliveira Moritz - 0
The time has finally come. The merger between Thalys and Eurostar, announced back in 2019, is becoming clear to passengers since the official name...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work with us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

© 2023 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.