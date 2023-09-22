Oh look, it’s summer again! Warm and sunny weather is returning to the NL

Guess what folks: After a week of rain, wind, and plummeting temperatures, it’ll soon be time to put those raincoats back in the closet.

Next week, summer is returning to the Netherlands for one last hurrah, as Weerplaza reports.

And you know what that means: we have to seize the golden opportunity for one last round of cocktails on a terrasje, a stroll along the beach, or a canal adventure on a boat. 🛶

A late summer week

Sun, clouds, and rain will each be making appearances on Dutch skies over the weekend, with temperatures dancing between 10 and 17 degrees Celsius.

But here’s the news you’ve been waiting for: From Sunday onwards, the chances of precipitation will decrease, there will be more sun, and better vibes. ☀️

Throughout the upcoming week, temperatures could rise as high as 23 degrees towards the south of the country.

And the best part? You can leave your umbrella at home because it’s going to be gloriously dry! … So cocktails, anyone? 🍹

If you’re looking to enjoy an evening of drinking on a sunny terrace with friends, make sure to do it towards the beginning of the week! The weather is expected to get a little sadder by the end of the week.

How will you spend the sunny days that are coming our way? Tell us in the comments!