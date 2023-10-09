🚀 New feature alert! Find the best businesses for internationals on DutchReview's Business Directory

Direct trains from Amsterdam to Copenhagen? It could happen by 2025

Ellen Ranebo
Ellen Ranebo
In the mood for a Copenhagen trip — directly from Amsterdam Central Station? Plans to make it happen are blowing full steam ahead and will be ready by mid-December 2025.

The Danish Railways (DSB) recently decided that there aren’t enough direct international trains going in and out of Denmark, so they want easier access to their country from overseas. 🚝

Instead, pesky direct trains to Hamburg and Stockholm are reportedly hogging all the attention. 😠

Reduced travel time ⏳

The DSB also explained they want direct trains between Copenhagen and Oslo, Gothenburg, Berlin, Prague, and Amsterdam, Treinreizer.nl reports.

For those travelling to the Danish capital, you currently have to change at least twice in both Osnabrück and Hamburg.

Before 2019, the train between Puttgarden, Germany and Rødbyhavn, Denmark, would literally travel on the boat (yep, that’s possible) to reach its destination.

However, a tunnel between these two locations is currently in the works; this “Fehmarnbelt connection” should be opened by 2029 and reduce the travel time from 4.5 hours to 2.5 hours. 🎉

Connections to Central and Eastern Europe

Recognise those Talgo trains from the Deutsche Bahn? Turns out, those are exactly the same carriages ordered by the DSB to fulfil their Amsterdam — Hamburg — Copenhagen train service dreams.  

READ MORE | International trains could get cheaper and run more often, with a new rail player eyeing Amsterdam and beyond

Danish trains also want to improve their travel connections to Central and Eastern Europe, and let’s just say they are right on track. 🚞

By lengthening the route of a pre-existing Hamburg — Prague train to include Copenhagen, the travel time between the Czech Republic and Denmark’s capitals should be shortened by one hour.

Commentators of Treinreiziger seem to be “on board” with the idea of a direct Amsterdam — Copenhagen train.

READ MORE | It’s official: Dutch public transport is the second-most expensive in the world

However, some people express concern about the ticket prices, while others retort, “Trains are cheaper in almost all countries than in the Netherlands.” *cough* They have a point. 💰

Ellen Ranebo
Ellen Ranebo
As someone half Swedish and half Irish who has lived in the Netherlands, the UK, and attended an American School, Ellen is a cocktail of various nationalities. Having had her fair share of bike accidents, near-death experiences involving canals, and miscommunications while living here (Swedish and Dutch have deceptively similar words with very different meanings), she hopes to have (and document) plenty more in future.

