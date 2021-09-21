US lifts travel ban on the Netherlands and all other EU countries

For 18 months, the US borders have been closed to non-American citizens without residence permits or family in the States. However, that will change from November, reports the NOS.

That means you can finally visit your friends across the pond or take that long-awaited road trip you’ve been scheming during Dutch lockdown! 😍

Vaccinated, tested, and ready to go!

If you want to touch down in the land of the free, you’ll have to show a vaccination certificate and bring a negative test result taken no more than 72 hours before departure.

If you’re vaccinated with AstraZeneca or Sinopharm — vaccines not yet approved in the US — don’t worry, you can still enter the country. 🙌 The American health CDC has announced that all seven vaccines approved by the World Health Organization will be recognised!

The same conditions for entering have been extended to travellers from the UK, Brazil, and China.

Feature Image: halfpoint/Depositphotos