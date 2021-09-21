Nearly twice as many people became Dutch citizens in 2020 compared to 2019

Last year, 49,000 people became naturalised Dutch citizens! This amount is almost twice as much as in 2019.

According to RTL Nieuws, the last time this many people received Dutch citizenship was during the ’90s (echt?!).

This is happening mainly due to many Syrian and Eritrean nationals — who arrived in the Netherlands in 2014 and 2015 — and have now been here for five years.

Who are becoming Dutchies?

Four out of ten naturalised Dutchies originally had Syrian or Eritrean nationalities.

Further, a number of stateless persons and those of unknown nationalities also received a Dutch passport. 🇳🇱

Other methods of Dutch naturalisation

Adding onto the 49,000 who became Dutch citizens, 7,000 more people also became naturalised via other methods.

These methods include adoption and option procedure (you lived in the Netherlands continuously since childhood).

