The latest European Railway Station Index is out (yes, that’s a thing), and Utrecht Centraal is celebrating a big win, claiming third place in the 2024 rankings.

How did we get here? Contrary to what you may think, the Consumer Choice Center (CCC), the organisation behind the index, didn’t just throw darts at a map to get these results.

They meticulously ranked the 50 busiest train stations across Europe, judging them on everything from in-station services like restaurants and Wi-Fi to the number of delays that make you question your life choices.

Switzerland on top 👑

In a plot twist that surprises absolutely no one who has ever stepped foot in Switzerland, two Swiss stations, Zurich and Bern, took the top two spots.

But let’s talk about Utrecht Centraal, which is not just the only Dutch station in the top 10, but also jumped two spots from last year to get third place.

How did it do that? If you ask us, we’re not quite sure. But if you asked the researchers from the CCC, they would say it’s largely due to the station’s great variety of shops and food options.

“Commuters do not just want to grab a meal on the way to work but also want to save

time, reduce stress, and enjoy doing their shopping at the station,” the report reads.

Who else made the top 10?

Curious how the rest of Europe scored? Check out the top 10 best European train stations. 👇

1 🇨🇭 Zürich Hauptbahnhof 2 🇨🇭 Bahnhof Bern 3 🇳🇱 Utrecht Centraal 4 🇫🇷 Paris Gare du Nord 5 🇫🇷 Paris Gare de Lyon 6 🇫🇷 Paris Gare Montparnasse 7 🇦🇹 Wien Hauptbahnhof (Vienna) 8 🇮🇹 Roma Termini (Rome) 9 🇫🇷 Paris Gare Saint-Lazare = 10 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 London Bridge = 10 🇩🇪 Leipzig Hauptbahnhof

Are you surprised by the CCC’s findings? Share your thoughts in the comments.