Lottie Gale

If you receive a parcel next year from anyone other than yourself (or maybe including yourself), be assured you are very loved. The sender thought reaching you was worth the high pay and lengthy delay.

Well, that’s our romantic take on the news that PostNL is now free to increase rates for sending post next year, and business mail taking not one but two days to arrive.

First, check the costs with concern

Just like we wait longingly at the window for our deliveries, we will have to wait to see the exact rates for individual services that PostNL determines for next year, nu.nl shares.

But here’s why rises are expected: the Dutch regulator ACM has allowed PostNL to charge more for regular mail, parcels and registered letters.

That’s because we send less post, but employees earn more than before.

So, the maximum weighted average cost of these services will increase more than 8%, from the current €2.69 to almost €2.91.

Then check the mailbox with misplaced hope

Currently, businesses using PostNL can expect their mail to be delivered within 24 hours. However, PostNL says this will have to be increased to two days.

If businesses still want to receive their post within 24 hours, geen probleem. They just have to pay a fee.

READ MORE | PostNL worker dumps parcels in waste bins for three weeks, hundreds of residents left without mail

This majorly affects businesses, but normal letter mail is not exactly in the clear either.

In the long term, PostNL also wants to increase normal mail delivery to two or even three days. But at least that has to wait until they can adjust the postal law.

How do you feel about the rising costs and delivery times for mail? Let us know in the comments.

Dutch Quirk #100: Use the power of the ‘social police’ (betutteling)


Lottie joins DutchReview as an editorial intern after gaining a Bachelor’s in English from her native England. She continues to pursue all things literature in her MA Literature Today at Utrecht University. She is loving life here, and the ever-looming rainclouds often make it feel like a home from home. Lottie arrived to complete her studies and hone her writing skills — she’ll stay for the Dutch tranquility, tulips and tompouce.

