Hoera! UvA and Utrecht University rank among top 100 scientific universities worldwide

FeaturedNewsPolitics & Society
Gaelle Salem
utrecht-university
Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/126401112/stock-photo-utrecht-city-university.html

Science students across the Netherlands can drop the pipettes and high-five. Both Amsterdam University (UvA) and Utrecht University have ranked in the top 100 best scientific universities in the world. 🔬

CWTS Leiden Ranking 2022, bases its findings on the scientific performance of over 1,300 major universities worldwide — and the Dutch are amongst the cream of the crop. 🤩

READ MORE | These 7 Dutch universities ranked in Times’ Top 100

University of Utrecht comes out on top

One of Europe’s leading research universities, Utrecht University ranked at number 80 this year among the top 100 scientific universities!

The Biomedical and Health Sciences field has released the highest number of publications with a whopping 5,406. 🤯

However, the university actually scored lower compared to last year’s ranking, where they placed at an impressive 55. That being said, the University of Utrecht can now wear the crown as the best scientific university in the Netherlands — hoera!  

University of Amsterdam a close second

The University of Amsterdam isn’t just one of the world’s most beloved and cherished Dutch universities. No. 

It also holds a grand place in the top 100 scientific universities, placing 90 this year! Yay for Amsterdammers — specifically the nerdy ones! 🥳

Clearly a crowd favourite when it comes to scientific fields, UvA’s Biomedical and Health Sciences faculty also holds the highest number of publications with 5,438.

The Dutch institution also jumped back a few places in the ranks this year compared to last year, when it ranked number 73.

More Dutch universities to make the top 100

Aside from the two high-ranked Dutch scientific universities, there were some that didn’t quite make it into the top 100 this year — but we believe they’re still worth a good mention! 

An oldie but a goldie, the University of Groningen isn’t far behind, placing 111 this year.

READ MORE | Studying in the Netherlands: the ultimate guide

Leiden also ranked at 146, earning a global reputation not just as one of the top 100 universities in the world, but also as a strong contender for scientific research and discovery as well!

Right behind Leiden, Erasmus University Rotterdam places at 151 in the ranks. It looks like the Netherlands is the place to be if you’re a hopeful scientist in the making!

Are you surprised by any of these rankings? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!

Feature Image:depositphotos
Born and raised on the island of Sint Maarten, Gaelle moved to the Netherlands in 2018 to attend university. Still trying to survive the erratic Dutch wind and rain, she has taken up the hobby of buying a new umbrella every month. You can probably find her in the centre of The Hague appreciating the Dutch architecture with a coffee in one hand and a slice of appeltaart in the other.

