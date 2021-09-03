These 7 Dutch universities ranked in Times’ Top 100

Every year, Times Higher Education (THE) releases the anticipated World Universities Ranking. The most comprehensive ranking to date, this year’s report evaluated more than 1,600 universities across 99 countries and territories.

The ranking is based on indicators that measure an institutions performance across four key areas — teaching, research, knowledge transfer, and international outlook.

Of those 1,600-plus universities, there were seven that really caught our eye…the Dutch ones (of course!). 😍

So let’s see which ones made it to the top, shall we?

Wageningen University & Research

A consistent contender amongst the world’s top universities, Wageningen University is the highest-ranked of the Dutch institutions.

This year, it jumped to its highest position ever, landing as the 53 best university in the world, according to THE. That’s a nine place increase from last year when it was ranked 62. Impressively, Wageningen scored a 100 in its industry income evaluation.

University of Amsterdam

The Netherland’s beloved UoA also went up in the ranks this year, placing 65th. Last year it was ranked one place lower.

Looking at the breakdown of this year’s ranking, the University of Amsterdam scores especially high in its number of citations.

Utrecht University

Utrecht University was another big mover this year. Going from 75 to 69 this year — it ranked six places higher than last year’s THE report. 👏

Leiden University

The Netherlands’ oldest university, Leiden, was the only Dutch institution that ranked lower in this year’s report than last’s. This year, it ranked at 71 compared to 70 last year.

Erasmus University Rotterdam

Right behind Leiden, we find the Erasmus University Rotterdam. Keeping its rank from last year, the university again placed 72.

Delft University of Technology

TU Delft isn’t far behind the other Dutch universities on World Universities Ranking. This year it moved up from 78 to 75 and, like Wageningen, it was evaluated especially well on its industry income.

University of Groningen

The last Dutch university to make it into the top 100 is the University of Groningen. Staying steady at place 80, the institution with its beautiful buildings kept its ranking from last year.

