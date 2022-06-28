Children under 12 could qualify for euthanasia in the Netherlands

NewsHealthPolitics & Society
Lea Shamaa 🇺🇸🇱🇧
Lea Shamaa 🇺🇸🇱🇧
Drip on blurred background
https://depositphotos.com/188749142/stock-photo-drip-on-blurred-background.html#:~:text=Drip%20on%20blurred%20background%20%E2%80%94%20Photo

Children under 12 who are subjected to unbearable living conditions could be allowed euthanasia under a new proposal from Dutch Minister for Health Ernst Kuipers.

The children in question can choose to be euthanised if there is zero possibility of recovery and are expected to “die in the foreseeable future”, reports RTL Nieuws.

The doctor must consult with another independent doctor and discuss the full diagnosis and prognosis of the child.

The children’s parents must both agree to go along with the lethal process. However, parental consent is not enough if the child doesn’t want to end his life.

Minister Kuipers also explains that: “In a legal sense, the child does not have to agree to the termination of life. However, the doctor must make an effort to contact the child in a way that suits the child’s comprehension level.”

Political sensitivity

Euthanasia is a sensitive topic in politics since it deals with heavy matters regarding life or death scenarios.

With no legal protocols for children aged between 1 and 12, parents are faced with two options: wait for their child to pass on or keep relieving their pain with palliative sedation.

The current Euthanasia Act only applies to children aged 12 and older since they are considered old enough to fully understand the matter of their situation, says de Volkskrant.

Euthanasia in the Netherlands

Euthanasia of people over 12 years old has been decriminalised in the Netherlands since 2002. The Termination of Life on Request and Assisted Suicide Act states that physicians cannot be punished for euthanasia and physician-assisted suicide provided due care is taken.

Due care includes the patient’s request, the level of suffering, the information provided to the patient, the absence of reasonable alternatives, consultation by another physician, and more. Each case also must go through a separate review committee.

In 2016 there were 6,091 cases of euthanasia in the Netherlands.

Next steps

For now, children under 12 are considered as lacking the ability to completely oversee and reason with their situation.

Minister Kuipers submitted a draft scheme about the sensitive proposition to the House of Representatives to gather advice about the matter from other relevant parties.

Kuipers must wait until October to further inform the House of Representatives about the proposition and determine if or when the regulation will come into effect.

Stay up to date with all the news in the Netherlands by following DutchReview on Facebook.

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous articleHoera! UvA and Utrecht University rank among top 100 scientific universities worldwide
Next articleGun-wielding Peaky Blinders-dressed robbers attack Dutch art fair
Lea Shamaa 🇺🇸🇱🇧
Lea Shamaa 🇺🇸🇱🇧
Lea has a passion for writing and sharing new ideas with the world. She enjoys film photography, Wes Anderson movies, fictional books and jazz music. She came to the Netherlands in 2019 for her media studies and has fallen in love with the country and its culture ever since. She loves to ride her bicycle in the city but also feels the need to overtake everyone on the bike lane (she's working on it).

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Crime

Gun-wielding Peaky Blinders-dressed robbers attack Dutch art fair

A Maastricht art fair has been targeted by four robbers who used a sledgehammer to smash a display case. Bystanders...
Samantha Dixon 🇦🇺 -

Latest posts

Gun-wielding Peaky Blinders-dressed robbers attack Dutch art fair

Samantha Dixon 🇦🇺 - 0
A Maastricht art fair has been targeted by four robbers who used a sledgehammer to smash a display case. Bystanders say that one of...

Hoera! UvA and Utrecht University rank among top 100 scientific universities worldwide

Gaelle Salem - 0
Science students across the Netherlands can drop the pipettes and high-five. Both Amsterdam University (UvA) and Utrecht University have ranked in the top 100...

Dutch farmers set fires, block ambulances, and march on The Hague

Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪 - 0
Farmers across the Netherlands have taken to Dutch motorways over the past 24 hours in a series of protests that have led to chaos....

It's happening

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X