Dutch Quirk #19: Bike while holding hands

By Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪
HomeCultureDutch Quirk #19: Bike while holding hands

We’ve all experienced it. You’re innocently cycling along when all of a sudden, up ahead, a monstrous spectacle emerges. An obstacle. A display of public affection: two cyclists holding hands.

Oftentimes while taking up the entire width of the cycle path.

What is it?

The act of holding hands involves the lifting of your arm at somewhere between a 45 and 90-degree angle so as to allow for your five digits to lock onto the five digits of someone else (preferably a romantic partner and not a stranger). Simple.

Now, holding hands while cycling involves doing all of this whilst each participant is pedalling on a bike. The result is two obnoxiously in love people zooming along narrow streets — whilst now holding the potential to knock some poor cyclist right off their bike.

Why do they do it?

Because they’re in love. And when you’re in love, you can become a bit of a 🍆. Ok no, the real reason is probably more basic than that: it’s easy for Dutch people to do this.

READ MORE | 7 types of cyclists found when biking in the Netherlands

You’ve seen them cycle with their suitcases in tow, whilst balancing some item of furniture, or even whilst rolling a second bike alongside themselves. Cycling is as easy as walking for the Dutch, so if they can practically play the violin whilst on a bike, why not hold hands with their partner?

Why is it quirky? 

Because for anyone who’s not from the Netherlands — it’s downright absurd. For some internationals, even PDA is something they’re really not used to seeing that much. Combine this display with the fact that it’s done whilst cycling and people are going to be like: 😮.

Should you join in?

I mean, if you can I guess? First step: you’re going to need someone who lets you hold their hand (we wouldn’t recommend performing this act with a stranger, it’s awkward.)

READ MORE |7 things that will get you fined while cycling in the Netherlands

Second most important step: you’re going to need some decent cycling skills, or else you’ll be transformed from an obnoxious loved up person, to a cycling safety hazard. Perhaps practice a bit first before you hit any public roads. 😉  

What do you think of this Dutch quirk? Have you experienced it? Tell us in the comments below!

Feature Image: tickcharoen04/Depositphotos

Previous article19 ways to actually make friends as an expat in the Netherlands
Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪
Sarah originally arrived in the Netherlands due to an inability to make her own decisions — she was simply told by her mother to choose the Netherlands for Erasmus. Life here has been challenging (have you heard the language) but brilliant for Sarah, and she loves to write about it. When Sarah is not acting as a safety threat to herself and others (cycling), you can find her sitting in a corner of Leiden with a coffee, trying to sound witty.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Dutch Quirks

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X