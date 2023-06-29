NewsEntertainment

Walk THROUGH Rembrandt and Van Gogh’s best works in this immersive exhibition

Vincent Meets Rembrandt will introduce you to the world of two Dutch icons, with a twist.  Instead of just looking at the paintings (that’s like, so 18th century), become submerged in a moving canvas of Dutch Masters.

We’ve all seen the paintings, but haven’t you always wanted to be in one? Well, now you can. Head on over to the Noorderkerk in Amsterdam to not just see, but fully experience, the paintings of Rembrandt and Van Gogh.

Just a stone’s throw from Amsterdam Centraal, this show is the first son-et-lumière (sound and light) show on this scale. It’s fully immersive, with the art projected throughout the whole interior of the Nooderkerk, from walls to ceilings.

Surround yourself with their flowers, angels, and mountains while diving deep into the allure of paintings like Rembrandt’s The Night Watch and Van Gogh’s Cherry Blossom

You can walk through the paintings or, if you’re feeling more low-energy, kick back in a bean bag chair and enjoy the art.

(Side note: seeing this exhibition themselves would probably give these poor men an aneurism. The paintings are moving? Projected? On screens? What does that even mean?)

Worlds collide

Although their work was separated by centuries, Van Gogh and Rembrandt have much in common. Find out what exactly in this Vincent Meets Rembrandt immersive exhibition. After all, Van Gogh deeply admired Rembrandt and was greatly influenced by him. 

When you find out how you’ll become so much more cultured that you’ll start talking in that weird transatlantic accent and never dare to pair red wine with fish. On top of that, you’ll sound smart to your friends (and that’s all besides, you know, gaining culture in a cool way). 

Two icons, three-and-a-half ears, and countless amazing paintings. Step inside and experience them, because, as Rembrandt himself said, “Without atmosphere, a painting is nothing.” 

Have you grabbed your tickets to see your favourite paintings in all their glory? Share your experience with them in the comments! 

Feature Image:Vincent Meets Rembrandt
