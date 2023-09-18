Stolen Van Gogh painting returned after three years…in an IKEA bag

After three years, the missing painting Spring Garden, the parsonage garden in Nuenen in the spring, has been recovered by famous art detective Arthur Brand.

The valuable artwork by Vincent van Gogh was humbly returned to Brand and Groninger Museum Director Andreas Blühm in a distinct blue IKEA bag. No one can deny its practicality, even for carrying stolen art.

The painting was previously on display in the Singer Laren Museum after loaning it from the Groninger Museum, reports NU.nl.

Three-year search

Brand was actively searching for the painting for the last few years but said he was certain the painting would be circulating in the underworld.

However, two weeks ago, Brand received an anonymous text from someone claiming to have the missing Van Gogh and organised to meet with him a week later.

Vincent van Gogh is back! In close coordination with Dutch Police I was able to recover Van Goghs 'Spring Garden' (1884). The painting was stolen 3 years ago on Van Goghs birthday from the Singer Museum in Laren, the Netherlands. A great day for all Van Gogh lovers worldwide…… pic.twitter.com/7Fh0s0AOUr — Arthur Brand (art detective) (@brand_arthur) September 12, 2023

“He rang the bell with the work in a pillow in an IKEA bag”, says Brand. Blühm came to inspect the painting immediately, and”it was unmistakably the Spring Garden. We had tears in our eyes. Shortly afterwards, we raised a glass with detectives.” He rang the bell, with the work in a pillow in an IKEA bag”, says Brand. Blühm came to inspect the painting immediately, and “it was unmistakably the Spring Garden. We had tears in our eyes. Shortly afterwards, we raised a glass with detectives.”

Moving through the black market

Valuable art pieces are often stolen and resold to criminals through the black market.

Criminals often discuss the value of such paintings and artwork via chat platforms, but if the police can crack a platform or discover the trail, they can get arrested.

READ MORE | Pokémon Gogh? Amsterdam’s Van Gogh Museum welcomes an unexpected collaboration (and we’re VERY curious)

“Brand tells De Telegraaf that this was likely the case.”People wanted to get rid of the work. The moment of return was getting closer.”Brand tells De Telegraaf that this was likely the case. “People wanted to get rid of the work. The moment of return was getting closer.”

Often, in exchange for a painting, criminals may receive a large sentence reduction if convicted.

The painting was slightly damaged and needs to be repaired, but it’s unknown when it will be on display again.

What do you think of the return of the missing Van Gogh painting? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!

Featured Image: Marten de Leeuw/Wikimedia Commons/Public Domain