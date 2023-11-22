Here’s who’s taking the lead in the Dutch national elections

NewsPolitics & Society
Abuzer van Leeuwen 🇳🇱
Abuzer van Leeuwen 🇳🇱
Last updated
3 minute read
photo-of-inside-of-voting-station-Netherlands-general-election-2023
Image: Abuzer van Leeuwen

The polls are extremely tight, and no less than four contenders still have a decent chance to come out on top after today’s general elections in the Netherlands. 

These elections are going to be historic as they will produce another Prime Minister who isn’t Mark Rutte. But who will win the Dutch elections?

For weeks the VVD (right-wing liberal), first led by Mark Rutte but now spearheaded by Dilan Yeşilgöz, was in a tight race to emerge as the biggest Dutch party alongside the new political party, NSC, led by Pieter Omzigt. 

Both were closely followed by Frans Timmermans, leading the combined list of PvdA/GreenLeft (green left party and labour party) and somewhat trailing was the PVV (right-wing anti-Islam), of which Geert Wilders (yes, that guy) is the sole member.

Wilders surprisingly popular in the polls

However, in the past weeks, Wilders has been surging in the polls, with some polls even putting him and his party down as the frontrunners. 

You may be wondering how a notorious politician could be so popular. 

Firstly, there were some favourable debate performances where he spoke with a milder voice.

Secondly, Yeşilgöz from the VVD signalled that they weren’t completely against a coalition with Wilders (as was nearly always the case with Rutte.) 

This was seen as a tactical blunder by the VVD, as it now meant that a vote for Wilders wasn’t useless. 

As a result, there is a realistic possibility that he will end up in a right-wing coalition government. 

This all has spurred him onwards and has him projected as possibly the largest party in the Netherlands:

Polls are not election results

Of course, polls are not official results by any means. There are margins of error which are quite significant. 

In fact, a difference of a few percent more or less in the actual results is quite common. 

There’s still a chance that we have a VVD leader (again)

There are also other polls which still indicate that the VVD is on top. 

Even if Wilders’ PVV becomes the biggest party, it’s by no means decided that he will become Prime Minister. 

He would first have to form a coalition with other willing parties and then scheme his way to the PM seat in the coalition negotiations. 

Yeşilgöz, in a slight panic, is already backtracking on her willingness to team up with Wilders. 

But still, many people are shocked by the prospect of the anti-Islamic Wilders getting to the top position.

Who else is projected to win the Dutch elections?

It’s not all Wilders, however. The Netherlands may see any of the following party leaders come out on top tonight. 

Frans Timmermans of GL/PvdA is also gaining more popularity, according to the polls.

He served as the Executive Vice President of the European Commission, overseeing the European Green Deal. 

He was a member of the PvdA, the Dutch Labour Party and minister of Foreign Affairs from 2012 to 2014. The abbreviation of “GL/PvdA” refers to the political alliance of GroenLinks (GL), a left-wing environmental party, and the PvdA.

READ MORE | Elections are coming up! Here’s what Dutch parties think about internationals in the Netherlands 

Dilan Yeşilgöz-Zegerius is a Dutch politician of Turkish-Kurdish descent and has replaced Mark Rutte as the frontrunner for the VVD. 

She was the minister of Justice in the last cabinet. Yeşilgöz would be the first woman and prime minister of the Netherlands of non-Dutch descent.

The popular parliamentarian Pieter Omtzigt and his new NSC party have seen a slight dip in the recent polls and are trailing behind somewhat now.

However, there’s still a statistical chance that he will end up on top. He’s all about reinvigorating the country’s governing structures but has quite a conservative agenda and wants to limit the number of migrants coming to the Netherlands.

When will we know the results of the Dutch elections?

The voting stations close at 9 PM. Immediately afterwards, a fairly accurate exit poll is presented.

But with the polls being this tight, we may have to wait until Thursday morning before we can accurately say who won and lost this election. 

In any case, it will take many months before a coalition government is formed, and we know for certain who will be stepping in Mark Rutte’s shoes.

Want the latest Dutch news to come zooming through the internet to your inbox? Dat kan! Subscribe to DutchReview’s weekly roundup 📮

Feature Image:DutchReview/Abuzer van Leeuwen
Previous article
A two-metre-long “extremely venomous” snake is on the loose in the Netherlands
Next article
Why does the Netherlands still not have electronic voting?
Abuzer van Leeuwen 🇳🇱
Abuzer van Leeuwen 🇳🇱http://www.abuzervanleeuwen.nl
Founded DutchReview. Rotterdammer living in Leiden. Politics, innovation and epic food-reviews are his thing. Interested in doing anything with DutchReview? Contact him at abuzer[at]dutchreview.com

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

News

Why does the Netherlands still not have electronic voting?

The Netherlands, with its progressive mindset and reliance on tech, seems like a perfect candidate for electronic voting. However, there...
Liana Pereira 🇱🇰 -

Latest posts

Why does the Netherlands still not have electronic voting?

Liana Pereira 🇱🇰 - 0
The Netherlands, with its progressive mindset and reliance on tech, seems like a perfect candidate for electronic voting. However, there are a number of...

A two-metre-long “extremely venomous” snake is on the loose in the Netherlands

Samantha Dixon 🇦🇺 - 0
An "extremely venomous" snake is slithering around the Netherlands after it escaped from its owner. And no, it's not Geert Wilders. Police have warned...

These two Dutchmen just made the European Most Wanted list: Here’s why

Liana Pereira 🇱🇰 - 0
Although the Netherlands is doing its best to shed a 'drugs and parties' vibe, two Dutch citizens are really straining that rebrand. How? They...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work with us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

© 2023 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.