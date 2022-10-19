In other news, a video of a Dutch trucker ‘masturbating’ on the A7 went viral

picture-of-two-dutch-police-officers-standing-next-to-bikes-on-road-netherlands
Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/318664590/stock-photo-dutch-police-officers-are-standing.html

Yesterday, a Dutch driver went viral on social media after a video was taken of him sticking his hands (and pants) out of his moving truck and making… masturbating movements… on the motorway. 🥴

As much as we enjoy looking up masturbating truckers first thing on a Wednesday morning, we decided to let you guys do your own digging if you really want to see the video (cough, cough — it’s on Dumpert.)

The video garnered more than 100,000 views on the platform, and the driver, who was an employee of the Van Straalen de Vries Transport for four years, has now consequently been fired from his job.

He let his intrusive thoughts win…

According to NU.nl, the video was made on the A7 near Zaandam and was recorded by friends of the man who drove the truck. 

READ MORE | Sex education in the Netherlands

Now, if you’re wondering how the man managed to “do all that” while his truck continued to speed down the motorway, a student driver sitting in the passenger seat took over the wheel.

As far as the evidence shows, the driver did not actually masturbate out of his truck. Instead, he was simulating an act of masturbation while on the road. Phew, what a relief! 😮💨

Police to investigate the jerking trucker

Police are investigating whether the video violates Article 5 of the Road Traffic Act — which is normally used for people who engage in road behaviour that poses a great threat to other drivers.

“We want to verify the authenticity of the images and hear [from] the driver about his handling”, a spokesperson tells NU.nl.

READ MORE | Dutch tourists steal Greek bus for joyride, hold naked dance party

Currently, it’s not yet known when or if the driver will be heard, but one thing’s for sure: his heinous act cost him his job and the respect of basically everyone who saw the video.

“It goes without saying that we cannot and will not tolerate this kind of situation in any way. We distance ourselves from this in any way. It is perilous what he has done”, Van Straalen de Vries of VSDV, tells NU.nl

What do you think about this situation? Tell us in the comments below!

Feature Image:Depositphotos
