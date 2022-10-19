Two tourists shot in the centre of Amsterdam, shooters still on the run

A shooting took place in Amsterdam’s Oude Turfmarkt last night, Tuesday, 18 October. Two tourists were reportedly injured by stray bullets, but the perpetrators haven’t been caught yet. 

The shooting took place at around 6.45 PM, with many citizens in the area hearing the gunshots, reports De Telegraaf

Two tourists injured

According to AD reporter Martin Damen, the two victims were tourists who were caught in the crossfire of stray bullets.

READ MORE | BREAKING: Dutch bus ripped in half by train

One of the victims was left severely injured. They were taken to hospital, and an ambulance was called to the site of the shooting.

Translation: Amsterdam centre. Two tourists injured by flying bullets in #shooting between two people who ran shooting one after the other during the busy evening rush hour through Taksteeg towards Rokin tonight at 6.45 PM. Old Turf Market. Victim has been taken by ambulance to hospital.

Another person suffered minor injuries. However, after being assessed by paramedics, they were able to be interviewed by police. 

Keep an eye out

The police are currently looking out for the shooters. They were described as dark-skinned, estimated to be in their 20s, and one was wearing a baseball cap, according to AD.nl. A description of them has been posted to Burgernet. 

READ MORE | Amber alert issued for missing 10-year-old girl in Vught

People have been warned not to approach anyone who looks like the suspect but to call 112 first. 

Cause unknown

The shooting doesn’t seem to be a targeted action. “We don’t think the perpetrator came to the centre to shoot anyone here,” says a spokesperson from AD. 

With innocent people being targeted for seemingly no reason, this reassurance may leave many of us feeling a little wary.  

Second shooting in a week

This is the second time in less than seven days that we’ve reported on shootings in major areas in Amsterdam.

Just last weekend, a shooting took place at Amsterdam Centraal, and the gunmen have not been arrested for that yet. 

We can only hope that the people injured will recover and that the police can track down the perpetrators. 

