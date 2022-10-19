Two tourists shot in the centre of Amsterdam, shooters still on the run

A shooting took place in Amsterdam’s Oude Turfmarkt last night, Tuesday, 18 October. Two tourists were reportedly injured by stray bullets, but the perpetrators haven’t been caught yet.
The shooting took place at around 6.45 PM, with many citizens in the area hearing the gunshots, reports De Telegraaf.
Two tourists injured
According to AD reporter Martin Damen, the two victims were tourists who were caught in the crossfire of stray bullets.
One of the victims was left severely injured. They were taken to hospital, and an ambulance was called to the site of the shooting.
Another person suffered minor injuries. However, after being assessed by paramedics, they were able to be interviewed by police.
Keep an eye out
The police are currently looking out for the shooters. They were described as dark-skinned, estimated to be in their 20s, and one was wearing a baseball cap, according to AD.nl. A description of them has been posted to Burgernet.
People have been warned not to approach anyone who looks like the suspect but to call 112 first.
Cause unknown
The shooting doesn’t seem to be a targeted action. “We don’t think the perpetrator came to the centre to shoot anyone here,” says a spokesperson from AD.
With innocent people being targeted for seemingly no reason, this reassurance may leave many of us feeling a little wary.
Second shooting in a week
This is the second time in less than seven days that we’ve reported on shootings in major areas in Amsterdam.
Just last weekend, a shooting took place at Amsterdam Centraal, and the gunmen have not been arrested for that yet.
We can only hope that the people injured will recover and that the police can track down the perpetrators.
