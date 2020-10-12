What did you do with your weekend? If it was anything other than drunkenly stealing a bus for a wild joyride on a Greek island, dancing naked, then getting arrested, it was probably more respectful than these guys.

A group of 10 to 13 Dutch tourists decided to take the party to a whole other level last Thursday morning when they stole a bus used for public transport on the island of Poros.

On their surely exhilarating two laps around the island, the group busted out to what we’re sure were some truly bangin’ tunes and decided that clothes were now optional. Dance like nobody’s watching, right?

Unfortunately (for them), someone did end up watching: a security guard who reported the group to the police. Law enforcement stopped the bus, but only managed to catch and arrest the driver. The rest of the group made a slippery escape through the bus windows and door.

The driver has since been released but will head to Dutch court next week, report Greek media. Luckily for the driver, the bus wasn’t damaged. Unluckily for the driver, they, you know, took a stolen bus for a joyride with their closest naked friends.

Feature Image: Neil Aitkenhead/Wikimedia Commons/CC3.0