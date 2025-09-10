- Advertisement -

People in Amsterdam witnessed something straight out of a reality show yesterday, with a sleek black Mercedes cruising through the city, covered in giant white graffiti spelling one word loud and clear: CHEATER.

Far from hiding in an alley, the car boldly made its rounds through the streets like a four-wheeled walk of shame.

Online in seconds

Onlookers did what any good 21st-century citizen would: they whipped out their phones, laughed, and instantly uploaded the drama on socials.

Within hours, the video had racked up thousands of views and sparked a comment war more entertaining than the graffiti itself.

“I LOVE this 😂 she slayed.” A user commented under the video.

“What happened? A man happened,” said another.

Maybe a clever ad?

But not everyone bought the story. A second camp suspected the whole thing was staged, with some pointing out that the driver was smiling cheerfully in the front seat.

“You sure it’s not a stunt?” Many comments like this appeared under the videos.

Others pointed out that the car was also seen driving around the city centre last Saturday.

Regardless of the truth, the Mercedes has now earned celebrity status as Amsterdam’s most talked-about vehicle this week.

Did you catch the ‘cheater’ Mercedes cruising through Amsterdam, or are you just here waiting for the tea to spill? Drop your theories in the comments!