Finding a place to rent is hard enough wherever you are, but looking for somewhere to live in a foreign country can feel like a daunting task.

When it comes to renting in the Netherlands there are many types of accommodation to choose from, despite the ongoing housing shortage. Whether you want to rent a studio, live in a cosy shared flat, or join in the fun of a big student house, there is something for almost everyone in the Netherlands.

However, there are some truly odd Dutch traditions and unexpected admin unique to the Dutch renting culture.

Whether you are signed up to 20 Facebook groups, or are regularly refreshing Kamernet, here’s how to prepare for the culture shock when trying to find the perfect rental in the Netherlands.