Visitors allowed to enter Keukenhof, museums, and music venues with negative COVID tests

As part of a large-scale trial, members of the public will now be able to visit museums, sports matches, zoos, theatres, and even the Keukenhof, provided they can show a negative test certificate.

Ready to get back out there? People who want to participate in the nationwide trial must register for an event with the organizer of the activity. However, in order to gain entry to these trials, participants must first show that they have tested negative for coronavirus.

What events are part of the trial?

The government has released a list with a full rundown of the various events and activities that are open to the public as part of the trial. Notable locations that will open include the Keukenhof, Artis Zoo in Amsterdam, and The National Theatre.

Fieldlab test events such as the Eurovision song contest are also part of this nationwide trial.

How can I attend a trial event?

In order to attend one of the above activities, participants must first register for a ticket direct with the organiser. Once you have booked a ticket for an event, you must sign up for a test at one of the Open Netherlands Foundation’s test streets. The costs of the tests are currently covered by the government, so you’ll only pay for your entry to the activity.

If you test negative for coronavirus you will receive a test certificate stating your result. This will then be used in conjunction with your ticket in order to gain entry to the event.

And if you test positive? Get back home mate, the GGD (municipal health services) will be in touch.

Reopening the Netherlands

Thousands of participants are expected to take part in these trial events. The hope is that — all going well — the events will prove that Dutch society may start to reopen once again with the help of rapid testing.

Minister Grapperhaus of Justice and Security hopes to see Dutch society gradually reopen following the trials saying “it doesn’t seem to be going badly these days.” The hope is that the Dutch government may start to relax measures by April, RTL Nieuws reports.

Feature Image: Mario Gogh/Unsplash

