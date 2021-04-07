Here’s when you can get your first coronavirus vaccine in the Netherlands

Chloe Lovatt
Dutch-person-receiving-the-coronavirus-vaccine
If you’re feeling exhausted by all the stops and starts in the Dutch vaccine program, we don’t blame you. But there is some good news. The RIVM has launched a calculator so you can find out when you can expect your first coronavirus jab.

The vaccination program in the Netherlands has been anything but a steady road. With a slower start, the AstraZeneca vaccine’s turbulent rollout, and empty vaccination appointments, it’s amazing that the Netherlands has managed to rank fourth place in Europe for administering the first doses of the vaccine.

In spite of this, the Dutch government remains optimistic about how many vaccinations it can roll out in the next few months. April brings an influx of vaccines, with the new one-shot Jansen vaccine, as well as the Netherlands receiving a total of 500,000 vaccines a week. The government is sticking to its guns, promising that everyone can receive their first shot by July.

When can I expect my first injection?

Due to recent developments in the vaccination timeline, this promise may seem a little hard to believe. However, there is some light at the end of the tunnel. The Ministry of Health has created an official vaccination calculator where you can find out when you can expect your first injection.

As it stands, the calculator is predicting that anyone under the age of 50 without pre-existing health conditions can expect an invitation for their first dose of the vaccine in mid-June. Just in time for summer! ☀️

Will I get vaccinated if I don’t have a Dutch passport?

If you don’t have a Dutch passport but are wondering if you will be invited to get a coronavirus vaccine, the answer is most likely yes. Anyone who is registered at a municipality in the Netherlands will be invited to get vaccinated.

There are other circumstances where you might be invited for vaccination even without being registered or holding a Dutch passport.

What do you think about this vaccination calculator? Let us know in the comments below!

Chloe Lovatt

1 COMMENT

  1. The technique shown in that photo leads to a higher risk of hitting a blood vessel rather than muscle which you do not want with a vaccine.

