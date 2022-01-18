Walk-in coronavirus vaccinations are now available in the Netherlands

As promised last week, walk-in appointments for a first, second, and booster vaccination against the coronavirus are now possible across the Netherlands. 💉

The peak of the Dutch booster campaign has passed, so there is room to walk into vaccination locations without an appointment for any of your vaccinations, says the Dutch government.

💚Vanaf vandaag: je prik halen zonder afspraak!



Je kan terecht op onze locaties voor een:

💉➕ boosterprik

💉 eerste prik

💉💉tweede prik



✅Vergeet niet om je identiteitsbewijs en mondkapje mee te nemen.



👉🏼Meer info vind je op onze website: https://t.co/6YgpiGw7sW — GGD Rotterdam-Rijnmond (@GGD_RR) January 17, 2022 “From today, you can get your jab without an appointment! You can visit our locations for a booster jab, the first jab, and the second jab. Don’t forget to bring your ID and a face mask.”

What do you need?

You still need to bring an ID and a face mask but otherwise, no fuss! Anyone who was infected with the coronavirus or last received a vaccination more than three months ago are eligible for the booster.

Anyone who made an appointment can get vaccinated at the agreed time and it is still possible to make appointments! 🗓

