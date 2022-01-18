Walk-in coronavirus vaccinations are now available in the Netherlands

Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭
As promised last week, walk-in appointments for a first, second, and booster vaccination against the coronavirus are now possible across the Netherlands. 💉

The peak of the Dutch booster campaign has passed, so there is room to walk into vaccination locations without an appointment for any of your vaccinations, says the Dutch government.

“From today, you can get your jab without an appointment! You can visit our locations for a booster jab, the first jab, and the second jab. Don’t forget to bring your ID and a face mask.”

What do you need?

You still need to bring an ID and a face mask but otherwise, no fuss! Anyone who was infected with the coronavirus or last received a vaccination more than three months ago are eligible for the booster.

Anyone who made an appointment can get vaccinated at the agreed time and it is still possible to make appointments! 🗓

Third culture kid Katrien is a Philippine native living in the Netherlands to finish her master's degree in political communication. You can usually find her trying to organize everything on Notion and the sticky notes app, otherwise, she’s nose-deep in a good book or obsessing over film soundtracks and video games.

