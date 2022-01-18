Walk-in coronavirus vaccinations are now available in the Netherlands

As promised last week, walk-in appointments for a first, second, and booster vaccination against the coronavirus are now possible across the Netherlands. 💉
The peak of the Dutch booster campaign has passed, so there is room to walk into vaccination locations without an appointment for any of your vaccinations, says the Dutch government.
What do you need?
You still need to bring an ID and a face mask but otherwise, no fuss! Anyone who was infected with the coronavirus or last received a vaccination more than three months ago are eligible for the booster.
Anyone who made an appointment can get vaccinated at the agreed time and it is still possible to make appointments! 🗓
Stay up to date with all the news in the Netherlands by following DutchReview on Facebook!
Feature Image: IgorVetushko/Depositphotos