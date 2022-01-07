No ‘afspraak’? No problem! More walk-in booster shots to start next week

Good news! Starting next week, you can get your third coronavirus vaccine at even more GGD (Public Health Service) locations without making an appointment first. 💉

The GGD will announce the exact locations in the upcoming days, RTL Nieuws reports. For now, this is already possible in the Dutch cities Leeuwarden, Drachten and Venray.

The supply of vaccinations has increased, meaning that now there is more space for people to just drop by spontaneously, and get their third jab.

Already made an appointment?

If you’ve already made an official appointment by registering through the GGD website, but you would like to take the no-fuss road and just show up — geen probleem!

Just tell the lovely man or woman that is about to register you on sight and they will automatically take the appointment out of the system for you.

How many Dutchies are vaccinated?

At the moment, about 7.4 million Dutchies have received two vaccinations and 4.5 million more have received a booster. That makes a total of 11.9 million Nederlanders that are (for now) considered ‘fully-vaxed’.

To increase vaccine roll-out, the Dutch government has promised everyone in the Netherlands the possibility to get that third jab by the end of January. As of this week, anyone who is 18 years or older can make an appointment to get bolstered.

Feature Image: DragonImages/Depositphotos